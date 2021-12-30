According to Heraclitus of Ephesus, no one can step into the same river twice, for other waters are continually flowing on. It is a deceptively simple statement illustrating his acknowledgement of an impermanence — or flux — and the flow of time. According to Heraclitean philosophy, nothing is static or fixed: Everything is always in the process of becoming something else. Everyone is always in the process of becoming someone else.
Things change. We change. As our portfolio of experiences expands, the way we perceive the world changes. It is important to keep all this in mind when wading into “The Matrix Resurrections,” the fourth film in the franchise. Released by Warner Bros. Pictures theatrically Dec. 22, the film also is available for streaming digitally on the ad-free tier of HBO Max.
Many argue that none of the sequels live up to the ingenuity of the original 1999 film from the Wachowskis. They cite the law of diminishing returns as it applies to cinema, suggesting that each new installment fails to significantly expand the mythos or transcend the original theme. It is difficult to revolutionize something already considered revolutionary.
Admittedly, “The Matrix Resurrections” isn’t a radical, world-shattering new interpretation of franchise principles. Instead, Lana Wachowski mixes nostalgia, self-awareness, humor, and tenderness to achieve a kind of unexpected evolutionary step that simultaneously connects to and casts off the most iconic aspects of previous trilogy. It is a familiar milieu populated with somewhat recognizable faces, but nothing is exactly as anticipated.
It’s not the same river.
“The Matrix Resurrections” again revolves around a world of two seemingly competing realities. One is an illusory — and addictive — mental construct and the other is a life of struggle and hardship. The former offers predetermined fate, with only the illusion of choice. The latter offers free will, along with ceaseless uncertainty and a dash of existential dread.
As the story begins, Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) is a successful game designer who developed “The Matrix,” a game series based on his memories of being Neo. His therapist tries to convince him these aren’t actual memories, but fragments of his game he has confused as reality. It is his connection to a woman named Tiffany (Carrie-Anne Moss) — who reminds him of Trinity — that makes him continue to question his sanity.
Eventually, Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and Bugs (Jessica Henwick) locate Thomas and try to extract him from the Matrix. Working against them are Smith (Jonathan Groff) and the Analyst (Neil Patrick Harris).
Thomas must again choose between real life and an artificial existence.
While it may not be the postscript everyone expected, “The Matrix Resurrections” underscores the intimacy between Neo and Trinity that previous films in the series neglected. The chemistry between them was always clear, but their devotion to each other seemed strangely mechanical. In the new film, their genuine affection for each other is a driving force, propelling the story along unpredictable paths.
Beyond the romance, the story incorporates a lot of complex ideas, much like its predecessors. It examines how avant-garde, progressive political ideas can be coopted and repurposed to maintain the status quo. It provides a metaphor for the franchise’s older fans who have reached the point where they may themselves be echoing Neo’s belief that nothing he has done in his life has mattered. The film expands on the motif that what others perceive as our true self may itself be a veneer, and how we visualize ourselves internally can be more authentic than our physical identity. That motif can be applied to show that the franchise can be taken as a trans allegory, but the idea is broad enough to apply to others as well. The director also uses the film to criticize the film industry’s cookie-cutter approach to making sequels and reboots.
It boils down to this: If you weren’t pleased with the second and third films in the franchise, “The Matrix Resurrections” probably isn’t for you. If, however, you are willing to wade into the river even though you know the experience may be a complete departure from everything you love about the series, you may find it to be both rewarding and illuminating. Recognition of what makes the new film different may even help you identify the ways in which you have changed over the years.