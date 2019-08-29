CLEARWATER — After celebrating 30 years of playing Pink Floyd music around the world, the Australian Pink Floyd Show is back on the road with the “All That You Love World Tour 2019.”
The tour will make a stop in Pinellas with one performance Wednesday, Sept. 4, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $42. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
As the name of the tour suggests, this outing will see TAPFS bring to the stage all the songs that mean so much to the band and Pink Floyd fans around the world. Representing music from every phase of Pink Floyd’s journey, this tour will again reinforce TAPFS’s dedication to the heritage of Syd Barrett, Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Richard Wright and Nick Mason with a show that aspires to the legendary Pink Floyd productions. Using state-of-the-art lighting, lasers, video animations, high-resolution LED screen technology, inflatables — including their own unique Pink Kangaroo — and the incredible live sound that was the benchmark of Pink Floyd shows, TAPFS promises a memorable live experience.
Selling over 4 million tickets worldwide, the Australian Pink Floyd Show gave its first-ever concert in Adelaide, Australia, in 1988. Since then, they have performed in over 35 countries, played at David Gilmour’s 50th birthday celebration and were even joined on stage by Wright.
Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note-for-note perfection, TAPFS always strives to reproduce the complete Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences. They have worked with musicians such as Guy Pratt, Durga McBroom and her sister Lorelei McBroom, who have toured with Pink Floyd, as well as sound engineer Colin Norfield, who worked with Pink Floyd during the “Division Bell” tour and on Gilmour’s solo tours.
Often described as being much more than a tribute band, the Australian Pink Floyd Show is the first tribute show that took the concept into the worldwide arena circuit. Over the past three decades, the band has played to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, UK, America, Canada, South America, and Russia.