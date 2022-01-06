CLEARWATER — Singer-songwriter Marc Broussard plays Tuesday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $20. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Broussard recently announced additional dates on his upcoming U.S. tour, including a stop at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre where he will perform an intimate acoustic performance. An artist with a unique gift of channeling the spirits of classic R&B, rock and soul into contemporary terms, Broussard’s style is described as “bayou soul.” His father, Louisiana Hall of Famer guitarist of The Boogie Kings, nurtured Broussard’s musical gifts at an early age and the vibrant Lafayette, Louisiana, music scene gave him the opportunity to practice his craft consistently from childhood through early adulthood. He still lives in Louisiana today.
After releasing a successful independent EP at age 20, Broussard signed a record deal with Island Records. His song “Home” was successful on radio and catapulted him onto the national touring stage. His music has been placed in many TV shows and movies. Broussard released multiple albums with major labels over the next 10 years, but has recently returned to his independent roots.
Broussard’s newest album “SOS 3: A Lullaby Collection” is his third album in his independently released Save Our Soul series. It is a collection of lullabies with a portion of the proceeds going to a local children's hospital in Baton Rouge.