A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Prey for the Devil’
Genre: Supernatural horror
Cast: Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro, Lisa Palfrey, Nicholas Ralph, Virginia Madsen, Posy Taylor, and Ben Cross
Director: Daniel Stamm
Rated: PG-13
Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers) believes she is answering a calling to be the first female exorcist … but who, or what, called her?
In response to a global rise in demonic possessions, Ann seeks out a place at an exorcism school reopened by the Catholic Church. Until now these schools have only trained priests in the Rite of Exorcism — but a professor (Colin Salmon) recognizes Sister Ann’s gifts and agrees to train her. Thrust onto the spiritual frontline with fellow student Father Dante (Christian Navarro), Sister Ann finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl, who Sister Ann believes is possessed by the same demon that tormented her own mother years ago.
Determined to root out the evil, Ann soon realizes the Devil has her right where he wants her.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 28 by Lionsgate.
‘Armageddon Time’
Genre: Period drama
Cast: Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb, and Anthony Hopkins
Director: James Gray
Rated: R
From acclaimed filmmaker James Gray, “Armageddon Time” is a deeply personal story on the strength of family, the complexity of friendship and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 28 by Focus Features.
‘Call Jane’
Genre: Comedy and drama
Cast: Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Chris Messina, Kate Mara, Wunmi Mosaku, Cory Michael Smith, Grace Edwards, and John Magaro.
Director: Phyllis Nagy
Rated: R
Starting in the early 1960s, a collective of women from diverse socioeconomic and racial backgrounds, including students, activists, academics, housewives, and even a Roman Catholic nun, came together to accomplish something extraordinary. Known as the Jane Collective, they provided access to reproductive freedom to Chicago women from all walks of life.
Set in the politically combustible atmosphere of Chicago in 1968, “Call Jane” is an illuminating and inspiring drama directed by Phyllis Nagy. Bringing a decisive moment in American history to vivid life, Nagy tells the tale through the eyes of Joy Griffin (Elizabeth Banks), wife and mother whose personal experience with an unsympathetic and unwavering medical establishment will transform her into a visionary leader.
When Joy learns that complications in her long-hoped-for second pregnancy are likely to kill her and leave her only child motherless, she seeks an exception to Illinois’ draconian antiabortion laws. Still, she is denied the life-saving procedure by the hospital’s all-male board. Demoralized, she finds a flyer from the Janes and turns to them for help, leading her to an unexpected and life-changing awakening.
Determined to see that no other woman is subjected to the fear and judgment she experienced, Joy volunteers to work with the group, led by Virginia (Sigourney Weaver), an independent visionary fiercely committed to women’s health, and Gwen (Wunmi Mosaku), an activist who dreams of a day when all women will have access to safe, affordable abortions. Realizing the price of the procedure puts it out of reach for anyone but well-to-do women like herself, Joy proposes a bold and ingenious solution.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 28 by Roadside Attractions.
‘Run Sweetheart Run’
Genre: Horror
Cast: Ella Balinska, Pilou Asbæk, Clark Gregg, Aml Ameen, Dayo Okeniyi, Betsy Brandt and Shohreh Aghdashloo
Director: Shana Feste
Rated: R
After what begins as dinner with a client, a single mom (Ella Balinska) finds herself hunted by a monstrous and seemingly unstoppable assailant (Pilou Asbæk) in this terrifying dark thriller.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 28 by Amazon Studios via Prime Video.
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’
Genre: Epic anti-war film
Cast: Daniel Brühl, Albrecht Schuch, Felix Kammerer, and Sebastian Hülk
Director: Edward Berger
Rated: R
“All Quiet on the Western Front” tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. Paul (Felix Kammerer) and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches.
The film will be released to streaming Oct. 28 on Netflix.
