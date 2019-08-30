Tampa Bay area venues, both large and small, will welcome a diverse selection of musical artists in the coming weeks.
In addition to headliners such as the Gipsy Kings, Peter Frampton, Deep Purple, Blue October, Adam Ant and Phil Collins, a number of concert festivals will be presented.
The Freestyle Explosion Tour will showcase some of the biggest names in freestyle music Saturday, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., at Yuengling Center, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., SUN 130, Tampa.
Tickets start at $35.50. Visit www.yuenglingcenter.com.
The lineup will feature Exposé, the king of freestyle Stevie B., the queens of freestyle Lisa Lisa and The Original Cover Girls and freestyle icon Shannon. The tour also includes the Jets, plus freestyle favorites Johnny O, Cynthia, Linear featuring Joey Restivo and Connie. The featured performers influenced the ’80s with their style and pop music, which remains widely popular and in rotation with today’s hits.
The city of Seminole will host the 23rd annual Music in the Park series.
The series will get underway Friday, Sept. 6, at Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road, Seminole. All shows will start at 7 p.m. in the park.
Following is a list of musical artists scheduled to perform as part of the series:
- Sept. 6 — Charlie Morris Band
- Sept. 13 — Voices of Jazz
- Sept. 20 — Mad with Power
- Sept. 27 — Peace of Woodstock
- Oct. 4 — 37 Special and China Grove
- Oct. 11 — Act III
Food, beverages, snacks and treats will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets. Alcohol and glass containers are not permitted in the park. This is a free community event.
For information, visit www.myseminole.com or call 727-391-8345.
Following is a list of other music scene events in the coming weeks:
Amalie Arena
- Disturbed, Saturday, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m.
- The Who, Sunday, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.
- Phil Collins, Thursday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m.
Amalie Arena is at 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Call 813-301-2500 or visit www.amaliearena.com.
The Attic
- Parker Millsap, Friday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m.
- Nick Monaco, Friday, Sept. 13, 10 p.m.
- George Porter Jr. and Runnin Pardners, Friday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m.
- Los Stellarians, Saturday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m.
- Danielle Nicole Band, Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m.
- Shooter Jennings, Sunday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m.
The Attic at Rock Brothers is at 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. Call 813-241-0100.
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
- Amy Grant, Friday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m.
- Classic Albums Live: The Beatles’ “Abbey Road”: Thursday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m.
- Scott Stapp, Thursday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m.
- Adam Ant, Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m.
The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre is at 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Central Park Performing Arts Center
- BoDeans, Sunday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m.
- True Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute; Friday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m.
- Billy Cobham’s Crosswinds Project featuring Randy Brecker, Saturday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m.
- ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience; Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m.
Central Park Performing Arts Center (formerly Largo Cultural Center) is at 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Call 727-587-6793 or visit largoarts.com.
Crowbar
- Talib Kweli, Sunday, Sept. 1, 6 p.m.
- Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Thursday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m.
- Cruel Curses, Saturday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m.
- Snow Tha Product, Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 p.m.
- The Coathangers, Monday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.
- Doyle, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m.
- Strung Out and the Casualties, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.
- The Growlers, Thursday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m.
- Fever 333, Friday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m.
- Orville Peck and Beau Turrentine, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m.
- Immolation and Blood Incantation, Thursday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m.
- Kolars and the Sh-Booms, Friday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m.
- Pink Turns Blue, Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m.
Crowbar is at 1812 N. 17th St., Tampa. Call 813-241-8600 or visit www.crowbarybor.com.
Jannus Live
- The Green, Friday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m.
- Bad Religion with Emily Davis and the Murder Police; Wednesday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.
- Scarlxrd, Friday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m.
- Xavier Rudd, Saturday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m.
- Jai Wolf, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m.
- Highly Suspect, Friday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m.
- Blue October with Beta Machine, Saturday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m.
- Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Sunday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m.
Jannus Live is at 16 Second St. N., St. Petersburg. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Mahaffey Theater
- Deep Purple, Friday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Opening Night; Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m.
Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater is at 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.mahaffeytheater.com.
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Slipknot, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 5:30 p.m.
- Peter Frampton, Saturday, Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m.
- Chris Young, Friday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m.
- Game of Thrones Live in Concert, Sunday, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.
- Meek Mill and Future, Monday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m.
- Brantley Gilbert, Saturday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m.
The Amphitheatre is at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
The Orpheum
- The Midnight, Friday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m.
- Northlane and Erra, Saturday, Sept. 7, 6 p.m.
- Kaiju Big Battel, Sunday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m.
- PJ Sin Suela, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m.
- Propagandhi, Saturday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.
- As Cities Burn, Monday, Sept. 16, 6 p.m.
- Pup, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m.
- Dominic Fike, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m.
- Eluveitie and Korpiklaani, Thursday, Sept. 19, 6 p.m.
- Aesthetic Perfection, Friday, Sept. 20, 9 p.m.
- Senses Fail, Saturday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m.
- GZA, Sunday, Sept. 22, 9 p.m.
- Jinjer, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m.
- Tiger Army, Saturday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m.
- Grandson, Sunday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m.
The Orpheum is at 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
The Palladium
- The Florida Björkestra, Friday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m.
- Rusty Wright Band, Saturday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m.
- Helios Jazz Orchestra with Scotty Wright, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m.
- Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge, Wednseday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m.
- Selwyn Birchwood Band, Friday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m.
- Pig Floyd, Saturday, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m.
The Palladium is at 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Call 727-822-3590 or visit www.mypalladium.org.
Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center
- Three Dog Night tribute, Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m.
The Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center is at 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Call 727-369-5746.
The Ritz Ybor
- Kayzo, Friday, Sept. 6, 10 p.m.
- Cat Power, Friday, Sept. 13, 6 p.m.
- G-Rex, Friday, Sept. 13, 10 p.m.
- Big K.R.I.T., Thursday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m.
- Borgore, Friday, Sept. 20, 10 p.m.
- Leoni Torres, Sunday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m.
- Gwar, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m.
- Madhouse, Friday, Sept. 27, 10 p.m.
- Nonpoint, Saturday, Sept. 28, 5 p.m.
- Zara Larsson, Monday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.
The Ritz Ybor is at 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Call 813-247-2518.
Ruth Eckerd Hall
- The Australian Pink Floyd Show, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 8 p.m.
- Gipsy Kings, Friday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m.
- It Was 50 Years Ago Today Tour, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m.
- Tesla, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Opening Night; Sunday, Sept. 29, 2 p.m.
Ruth Eckerd Hall is at 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The Straz Center for the Performing Arts
- Rhett & Link, Sunday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Opening Night; Friday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m.
The David A. Straz Jr. Center is at 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit www.strazcenter.org.
The Yuengling Center
- Freestyle Explosion, Saturday, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m.
- Tyler, The Creator, with Jaden Smith and Goldlink; Saturday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m.
The center is on the USF Tampa campus at 4202 E. Fowler Ave., SUN 130, Tampa. Visit Ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000. For venue information, visit www.yuenglingcenter.com.