TWGA meets Tuesdays at Bardmoor
SEMINOLE — The Tuesday Women’s Golf Association meets Tuesdays, 7:30 a.m., at Bardmoor Golf and Tennis Club, 8001 Cumberland Road, Seminole.
Those who participate must be a member of the TWGA league, but can join anytime. For information about joining the 18-hole golf league, call Judy at 727-392-3576.
First Friday Seminole
SEMINOLE — First Friday Seminole will make its debut Friday, June 4, 6 to 9 p.m. on the main street in front of Studio Movie Grill at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
Presented by Seminole City Center and the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake, this will be the first in a series of celebrations. Each First Friday will feature the area’s best entertainment, complemented by a myriad of merchants, food and drink vendors, prize giveaways, and much more.
Performing June 4 will be China Grove, one of the bay area’s top bands. This group will perform hits from The Doobie Brothers, Santana, 38 Special, The Police, and Michael Bublé.
Family Fun Fishing
LARGO — The Kiwanis Club of Seminole Breakfast will host Family Fun Fishing Saturday, June 5, 8 to 11 a.m., at Taylor Park, 1100 SW Eighth Ave., Largo.
The club will again partner with 1st Home Bank for the event. Family Fun Fishing occurs four times a year from April through October. Each event date runs from 8 to 11 a.m. and is free for children up to 14 years of age. The Kiwanis of Seminole Breakfast Club provides the bait and fishing poles, but youngsters are welcome to bring their own gear if they wish. Prizes are given out for the first fish caught, most fish caught, smallest fish caught and the first, second and third largest fish caught.
Family Fun Fishing will provide for a family fun opportunity that will respect social distancing and other safety measures. Coffee or juice and donuts will be offered. Donations are welcomed and used to help offset the cost of bait. For additional information, call Leah Hoffman at 727-873-7852.
Miniature train rides
LARGO — Visitors can ride miniature trains around Largo Central Park Saturday, June 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Rides are free, though donations are accepted. Train rides can be accessed via the tan-roofed shelter at the east side of the park. The accurately modeled scale locomotives pull you and your family along a mile-long loop through great scenery, the spooky tunnel, and a waterfall pond. Children under the age of 1 and pregnant women, are not permitted to ride the train.
At this time, face masks are encouraged to be worn while waiting in line, at the depot and while aboard the train. For more information, visit lcrailroad.com.
Largo Market
LARGO — The Summer Is Here Market will be presented Saturday, June 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Largo Central Park is home to a series of monthly themed markets. This month’s market will feature vendors selling items that will make your summertime that much more fun. Attendees may shop, listen to music and check out local food vendors. Face masks are recommended when social distancing cannot occur. All vendors must wear a face mask.
For information, visit playlargo.com.
Kids Appreciation Day
SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce and the city will present the 41st annual Kids Appreciation Day Wednesday, June 9, 2 to 5 p.m., at Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road, Seminole.
This is an end-of-the-year annual celebration on the last day of school, honoring Seminole area elementary students. This event aims to reward local elementary age students for a job well done on the last day of school, while also promoting summertime safety. In previous years, over 300 elementary school-aged children attended this event and many area businesses and civic organizations participated in this unique and fun-filled day for the kids. The event will feature food, drink, prizes, games, slides, music and giveaways.
Pinellas Federated Republican Women
CLEARWATER — Pinellas Federated Republican Women will meet Thursday, June 10, 6:30 p.m., at Home Care Assistance, 1530 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Acting State Attorney Bruce Bartlett will be the guest speaker. Bartlett has been a prosecutor for the State Attorney Office for 40 years and assistant to the late State Attorney Bernie McCabe for 28 years. He will discuss the importance of the State Attorney Office.
Dunedin charity scramble
DUNEDIN — The Rotary Club of Dunedin North will present a charity scramble Friday, June 11, at the historic Dunedin Golf Club, 1050 Palm Blvd., Dunedin.
Players in the June 11 scramble have a chance to walk in the footsteps of some of golfing’s greatest names. Al Watrous, Babe Zaharais, Ben Hogan, Bobby Jones, Bobby Cruickshank, Byron Nelson, Gene Sarazen, Jimmy Demaret, Sam Snead, Walter Hagan, Patty Berg, Mark Calcavecchia, John Huston, Brittney Lincicome, Ben Crenshaw and many others played this course.
The Dunedin Golf Club has hosted no fewer than 18 Senior Tour Championships, helped to give rise to the Senior PGA Tour, and has served as the home of the PGA of America.
Renowned course architect Donald Ross designed the course. It opened at the height of the Florida boom in January 1927.
Community organizations benefiting from the event include the Dunedin Fine Arts Center’s summer camp scholarships, the Dunedin History Museum, Dunedin Cares food bank and many more.
Registration includes open bar, lunch at the historic Dunedin Golf Club, and the opportunity to win prizes and awards.
Information is available online at www.dnrcgt.com or call Kert Rhodes at 727-365-9088 or email Kert@KleerTitle.com.
Food Truck Rally
SEMINOLE — As part of the city’s 50th anniversary celebration, Seminole will present a Food Truck Rally Saturday, June 12, 5 to 10 p.m., at Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th Ave. N., Seminole.
The event is free. There will be eight different food trucks selling food and drink, along with cold beer. Attendees will have an opportunity to play lawn games. The pool will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. with a $3 entry fee.
The local band North 2 South will headline entertainment for this family-friendly event, performing from 6 to 9 p.m.
For further details, call 727-391-8345.
Seminole-SPC Toastmasters Club
SEMINOLE — The Seminole-SPC Toastmasters Club will host an open house Tuesday, June 15, 6:15 p.m., at the Seminole Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th St., Seminole.
The club is opening its doors to new members. The open house will feature healthy bites and beverages. For information, visit www.seminolespc.toastmastersclubs.org or email Laura Ellis at club5899@gmail.com to RSVP or for details.
Wine & Winter
CLEARWATER — Wine & Winter will take place Friday, June 18, 6:30 to 9 p.m., at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater.
Attendees will enjoy wine and food samples while checking out CMA’s new expansion. CMA will showcase its brand-new visitor center and dolphin habitat expansion. Artwork from local and national artists will be on display. There will be live entertainment.
Tickets are $75 for members and $100 for nonmembers. This event is for those 21 and older. To purchase tickets, visit www.cmaquarium.org/wine-winter-2021.
There will be a virtual program and auction as well for folks unable to join the in-person event. Anyone can support CMA’s efforts to continue rescuing and rehabilitating marine life by donating and bidding on exclusive items online through a virtual auction. Bidding begins June 11. To register for the virtual event, visit qtego.net/qlink/cmaquarium.
Ties & Tiaras
PINELLAS PARK — Ties & Tiaras will be presented Saturday, June 19, 1 to 4 p.m., at Next Generation Kids Camp, 8800 49th St. N., Suite 110, Pinellas Park.
This daddy-daughter dance will offer a Father’s Day celebration and will welcome dads, grandpas, uncles and other father figures. The event will feature dancing, food, raffles and more. Cost is $25 for each father and daughter and $10 for each additional daughter. Visit www.nextgenerationkidscamp.org to purchase tickets and for information.
Celebrate America Food Truck Festival
PALM HARBOR — The inaugural Celebrate America Food Truck Festival will be presented Sunday, June 27, 2 to 5 p.m., in the parking lot of the Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
A variety of vendors will be serving food from pizza and burgers to nachos and ice cream.
This event is hosted by the Palm Harbor Chamber of Commerce Foundation, a charitable and educational arm of the Greater Palm Harbor Area Chamber. This organization supports the educational community through scholarships and awards. All proceeds from this event will benefit their organization.
For more detailed information about the Palm Harbor Chamber of Commerce Foundation, visit palmharborchamber.com.