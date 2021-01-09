TAMPA — Comedian Mike Epps will bring the Super Comedy Jam to the Tampa Bay area Saturday, Feb. 6, with a 7 p.m. show at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $75. Tickets are available to purchase on Ticketmaster.com. Visit amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500 for more information.
Epps will lead the show with an all-star comedy lineup including Michael Blackson, Kountry Wayne, and Karlous Miller. Another special surprise guest will be announced Jan. 9. The celebrated entertainers will be sure to bring down the house for a long-awaited night of comedy.
Last summer, Epps released his latest standup special “Mike Epps: Only One Mike” on Netflix and dropped the single “We Goin’ Out” featuring Big Boi and Sleepy Brown. Up next, Epps will be starring in the Netflix comedy series “The Upshaws” with Wanda Sykes; “The House Next Door,” sequel to the 2016 film “Meet The Blacks”; and “Last Friday.”
The Super Comedy Jam is presented by North American Entertainment Group Inc., one of the leading independent promoters of entertainment tours and live events in the United States.
Epps is generating an extraordinary amount of buzz among his peers for being not only one of the funniest comic actors in town, but also for his burgeoning dramatic talent. In spring 2018 Harper Collins published Epps’s autobiography, “Unsuccessful Thug,” written about his life and childhood, growing up in poverty and how comedy saved his life. He recently starred in the Amazon feature “Troop Zero” alongside Viola Davis, Allison Janney and Jim Gaffigan, in addition to the Netflix comedy “Dolemite Is My Name” with Eddie Murphy.
Since 2000, Epps steadily climbed his way up the stand-up comedy ranks. He was recognized by a national audience in 1995 for appearing on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam,” which, years later, he would go on to host. Feature films include “Next Friday,” "Friday after Next," “All About the Benjamins,” “The Hangover,” “Girls Trip,” “Faster,” “Hancock,” “Lottery Ticket,” “Next Day Air,” “Roll Bounce,” “The Fighting Temptations,” the Resident Evil franchise, “Bait,” “How High,” “Dr. Dolittle 2,” "Talk to Me," “Bessie,” "Repentance," “Nina,” "Guess Who?" and “Jumping the Broom."
