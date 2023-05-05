ST. PETERSBURG — The Gaslight Anthem will hit the road for a headline tour that includes a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, May 10, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
This tour will be the band’s first series of live shows in the Southern United States since 2015. The tour kicks off in Houston, Texas, on May 1, and will continue through the month.
Last year, the band came out of hiatus to play a string of shows featuring a 21-song setlist that included music from their five studio albums. The Gaslight Anthem was founded in 2006. Their debut album, “Sink or Swim,” was released the following year on XOXO Records.
The band’s follow-up, “The ’59 Sound,” was released in 2008. Over the next few years, the band released three additional albums, including “American Slang” (2010), “Handwritten” (2012), and “Get Hurt” (2014).
Members of the Gaslight Anthem include Brian Fallon on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Alex Rosamilia on lead guitar and backing vocals, Alex Levine on bass guitar and backing vocals, and Benny Horowitz on drums, percussion and backing vocals.