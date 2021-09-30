A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’
- Genre: Superhero
- Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson
- Director: Andy Serkis
- Rated: PG-13
Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters.
Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 1 in theaters through Sony Pictures.
‘The Many Saints of Newark’
- Genre: Crime drama
- Cast: Michael Gandolfini, Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, Ray Liotta, and Vera Farmiga
- Director: Alan Taylor
- Rated: R
New Line Cinema’s “The Many Saints of Newark” is the much-anticipated feature film prequel to David Chase’s groundbreaking, award-winning HBO drama series “The Sopranos.”
Young Anthony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini) is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities — and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.
The Warner Bros. film is scheduled to be theatrically released Oct. 1, along with a month-long simultaneous release on the HBO Max streaming service.
‘The Addams Family 2’
- Genre: Computer animated supernatural comedy
- Cast: Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Javon Walton, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, and Bill Hader
- Directors: Gret Tiernan and Conrad Vernon
- Rated: PG
Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel “The Addams Family 2.”
In this all-new movie, we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation.
Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?
The film is set to be theatrically released Oct. 1 by United Artists Releasing.
‘Bingo Hell’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: L. Scott Caldwell, Adriana Barraza and Joshua Caleb Johnson
- Director: Gigi Saul Guerrero
- Not rated
When a sinister figure threatens the residents of a low-income community, a feisty senior citizen tries to stop him in “Bingo Hell,” a wickedly original horror movie with a fiendishly funny twist.
After 60-something neighborhood activist Lupita (Adriana Barraza) discovers that her beloved local bingo hall has been taken over by a mysterious businessman named Mr. Big (Richard Brake), she rallies her elderly friends to fight back against the enigmatic entrepreneur. But when her longtime neighbors begin turning up dead under grisly circumstances, Lupita suddenly discovers that gentrification is the least of her problems.
Something terrifying has made itself at home in the quiet barrio of Oak Springs, and with each new cry of “Bingo!” another victim falls prey to its diabolical presence. As the cash prizes increase and the body count steadily rises, Lupita must face the frightening realization that this game is truly winner-takes-all.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 1 by Amazon Studios.
‘Black as Night’
- Genre: Horror and action
- Cast: Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Keith David, Mason Beauchamp, Frankie Smith, and Craig Tate
- Director: Maritte Lee Go
- Not rated
A resourceful teenage girl leaves childhood behind when she battles a group of deadly vampires in “Black as Night,” an action-horror hybrid with a strong social conscience and a biting sense of humor.
Fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans, a new threat leaves its mark on the Big Easy in the form of puncture wounds on the throats of the city’s vulnerable displaced population. When her drug-addicted mom becomes the latest victim of the undead, 15-year-old Shawna (Asjha Cooper) vows to even the score. Along with three trusted friends, Shawna hatches a bold plan to infiltrate the vampires’ mansion in the historic French Quarter, destroy their leader, and turn his fanged disciples back to their human form.
But killing monsters is no easy task, and soon Shawna and her crew find themselves caught in a centuries-old conflict between warring vampire factions, each fighting to claim New Orleans as their permanent home.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 1 by Amazon Studios.
‘Old Henry’
- Genre: Western
- Cast: Tim Blake Nelson, Scott Haze, Gavin Lewis, Trace Adkins, and Stephen Dorff
- Director: Potsy Ponciroli
- Not rated
“Old Henry” is an action-Western about a widowed farmer and his son who warily take in a mysterious, injured man with a satchel of cash.
When a posse of men claiming to be the law come for the money, the farmer must decide whom to trust. Defending against a siege of his homestead, he reveals a talent for gunslinging that surprises everyone, calling his true identity into question.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 1 by Shout! Studios.
‘Mayday’
- Genre: Acton and drama
- Cast: Grace Van Patten, Mia Goth, Juliette Lewis, Soko and Havana Rose Liu
- Director: Karen Cinorre
- Not rated
An unusual storm is approaching, and it’s about to change everything for Ana (Grace Van Patten).
After a short circuit at her workplace mysteriously transports her to an alternate world, she meets a crew of female soldiers caught in an endless war. Along a strange and rugged coastline, men face the stark truth lurking behind damsels who appear to be in distress. Under the leadership of Marsha (Mia Goth), Ana trains as a sharpshooter and discovers a newfound freedom in this uninhibited sisterhood. She soon senses she may not be the ruthless killer they expect, though, and time is running out for her to find a path home.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 1 by Magnolia Pictures.