TAMPA — Edwin McCain will perform Thursday, Aug. 1, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $50. Call 813-242-2500 for venue information. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com.
According to his website, McCain has built his career over the past 20 years by balancing his massive pop success with a year-round touring schedule. A tireless troubadour, his hit songs, authentic spirit and surprisingly affable sense of humor keep fans coming back for nights that feel more like parties with old friends than rock concerts. After recording two of the biggest love songs in the history of pop music, McCain now performs upwards of 100 shows annually throughout the United States as a solo artist, with his full band or his acoustic trio. Recently, he’s added orchestras to his repertoire, performing with symphonies in select markets where he brings his powerful songs to majestic new heights.
“I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask for More,” his enduring love songs, aren’t just for the romantic at heart: “American Idol” and “The Voice” contestants turn to McCain’s ballads every single year to help them win over judges and fans alike. Even Justin Bieber has been known to belt out “I’ll Be” during his own concerts.
Since his 1995 debut album “Honor Among Thieves,” McCain has released 11 albums, including “Mercy Bound” in 2011. In 2015, he released “Phoenix,” an EP, on Working Nomad Records; and in 2016, he released another EP, “O Edwin, Where Art Thou?”