ST. PETERSBURG — New Orleans chart-topping rock band the Revivalists will perform Friday, Oct. 1, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Susto also will perform. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. The venue reports that this concert is sold out. For information, visit www.jannuslive.com.
The Revivalists are back on the road in support of the 2018 album “Take Good Care.” The band filmed an episode of “Austin City Limits” in 2019. The same year, the band performed at Lollapalooza.
The Revivalists have been selling out their biggest venues to date on this tour, including Red Rocks, and two nights at New York City’s Beacon Theatre. The Revivalists deliver an incredible show of top-notch musicianship led by charismatic front man David Shaw with horns, pedal steel guitar and two drummers. Everyone leaves their shows with a good old rock and roll buzz and a dash of New Orleans spirit.
The band’s new album “Take Good Care” is full of sonic complexity, celebration, and catharsis, such as the hit single “Change.” The album also features the No. 1 Triple A and Top 5 Alternative single “All My Friends” which landed the band on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” On the anti-gun violence anthem “Shoot You Down,” The Revivalists speak out against the overwhelming gun violence problem in our society.
Ten years of tireless hard work was unexpectedly revved up by the success of the platinum-selling No. 1 smash “Wish I Knew You” in 2016-17. The Revivalists have garnered more than 300 million total streams, have drawn praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Buzzfeed, Entertainment Weekly, USA Today, Alternative Press, Uproxx, Flaunt, Nylon, and more, and have performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Ellen,” “Today” and “Conan.” They were nominated for a Billboard Music Award and two iHeartRadio Music Awards and were named Billboard’s Top New Rock Artist of 2017.
On their fourth full-length album and first for Loma Vista Recordings, The Revivalists chronicle, catalog, and capture an unbelievable ride where ten years of tireless hard work would be unexpectedly revved up by the wrongly dubbed “overnight success” of the gold-selling number one single “Wish I Knew You.” Mirroring the push-and-pull of the past few years, the boys — David Shaw on lead vocals and guitar, Zack Feinberg on guitar, Andrew Campanelli on drums, George Gekas on bass, Ed Williams on pedal steel guitar, Rob Ingraham on saxophone, Michael Giradot on keyboard and trumpet, and PJ Howard on drums and percussion — deliver a bevy of anthems marked by moments of sonic complexity, celebration and catharsis.
“As far as the music goes, sometimes I just have a feeling, and it comes through in a song,” said Shaw in a press release. “I don’t know what it is, but it makes me feel something. I wanted this album to be simply about that. Making the new music has been a bit of a cathartic process for me — just to get some of these feelings out, lose myself in the art, and become someone else.”
For Shaw, songwriting is the great escape.
“It’s where I can be who I want to be,” he explained.
After three years of keeping up a hectic touring schedule, writing in between, and honing their craft, “Wish I Knew You” happened.
“Everything got even crazier,” Shaw said. “This album basically came together the way we always make records, though. It’s simply a collection of songs from where we were at that point in our lives. We didn’t want to divert too much from what we’ve always been, but we wanted to take it to the next level and continue that trajectory of our artistry and creativity.”
Simultaneously, life was rapidly changing around the band, and the music spoke to that.
“Everything going on these past few years certainly informed the direction,” Shaw said. “I don’t know if I was ready for some of what transpired emotionally. I got personal on some of the songs. I said some things I might not have otherwise. Thankfully, I have a good family network and amazing girlfriend to balance all of the changes.”
Added Campanelli, “We were fortunate enough to have this ‘hit’ on the last record, and things have changed. We had to keep pushing forward.”