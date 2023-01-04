CLEARWATER — The Grammy award-winning band The Mavericks will perform Friday, Jan. 13, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The band returns to Clearwater on the heels of 2022’s sold-out show for another special evening of music.
The Mavericks, the eclectic rock and country group known for crisscrossing musical boundaries with abandon, has gone through three distinct phases since it was founded in Miami in 1989. An initial period of heady success marked by big hits and critical acclaim in the 1990s was followed by a long hiatus starting 2003 when the musicians each went their own way. Finally, the band launched a reunion in 2012 which held long enough for them to recently celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary.
In 2020, The Mavericks ushered in the fourth phase of their evolution with the No. 1 Billboard debut of their first-ever, all Spanish album, “En Español.” Released on the band’s own Mono Mundo label, all 12 tracks are in Spanish, but the collection represents a diversity of musical styles and cultural traditions, from tender boleros to brassy mariachi to reimagined Afro-Cuban classics. Seven of the tunes are familiar gems drawn from the vast Latin American songbook, while five are originals written or co-written by Malo.
Like the band’s entire body of music, this one album cannot be boxed into a single category. The songs are as diverse as Latin America itself, and as cohesive as the ideal of the American melting pot. To season this rich musical paella, The Mavericks add their signature country/rock/Tex-Mex flavors and a refreshing spontaneity to the mix. “En Español” flips the band’s usual fusion formula, which adds a striking assortment of genres — salsa, ska, norteño, mariachi, and much more — to its sturdy rock/country base. The foundation is solidly Latin with streaks of irreverent rock and twangy guitars running through it, all branded with the unmistakable Mavericks style.