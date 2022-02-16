TAMPA — The Eagles are on the road in 2022, performing the “Hotel California” album in its entirety. The tour will include a stop in the Tampa Bay area with a performance set for Monday, Feb. 28, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $125.25. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, will take the stage. Each night’s concert will feature “Hotel California” played from beginning to end, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. There will be a brief intermission followed by an additional set of the band’s greatest hits.
The Eagles performed three initial “Hotel California” concerts in 2019 in Las Vegas to rave reviews and critical acclaim. “Hotel California” is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times platinum by the RIAA. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and won two Grammy Awards for "New Kid in Town" and "Hotel California." Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original “Hotel California” tour.
The band’s “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977” is the best-selling U.S. album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times platinum.
As the best-selling American band of the ’70s, and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six No. 1 albums and topped the singles charts five times. They have won six Grammy Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their first year of eligibility, and received Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.