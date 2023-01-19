TAMPA — The Boston-based blues outfit GA-20 will perform Thursday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa.
Cost is $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
GA-20 is part of a traditional blues revival, but the dynamic, throwback blues trio also are focused on the place where traditional blues, country and rock ‘n’ roll intersect.
“We make records that we would want to listen to,” said guitarist Matt Stubbs in a press release from Mint Talent Group. “It’s our take on the song-based traditional electric blues we love.”
Stubbs, guitarist and vocalist Pat Faherty, and drummer Tim Carman have been at the forefront of this traditional blues revival since they first formed in 2018. It’s no wonder they skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard Blues Chart.
“Since we started the band we’ve focused on the story, the melody, and on creating a mood,” Stubbs said. “Playing live as much as we do, we’re finding more and more that people are discovering how cool it all is. Traditional country, soul and funk music have all had these massive recent revivals, but traditional blues so far has not.”
With their 2022 Colemine album “Crackdown,” and an intensive tour schedule, that’s all about to change.
On “Crackdown,” GA-20’s third full-length release, the band creates an unvarnished, ramshackle blues that is at once traditional and refreshingly modern. Expanding on their previous releases — which includes 2019’s “Lonely Soul” and 2021’s “Try It … You Might Like It! GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor” — GA-20 finds inspiration on the edges of the genre, where early electric blues first converged with country and rock ‘n’ roll.
The album’s nine original songs include the loping, Louisiana-flavored “Dry Run,” the dirty and bare-bones “Easy on the Eyes” and the melodic, garage-tinged “Fairweather Friend.” With tight, propulsive performances and a brevity and punk energy reminiscent of The Ramones, “Crackdown” is rowdy and fun, filled with instantly memorable, and well-crafted songs.