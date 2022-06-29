ST. PETERSBURG — Canadian electronic pop band Purity Ring will perform Sunday, July 10, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
After more than five years, Purity Ring returned to release their third album, “Womb,” in April 2020 on 4AD. The album was entirely produced and recorded by the duo of Megan James and Corin Roddick.
“Womb” chronicles a quest for comfort and the search for a resting place. The album spawned the singles “Stardew” and “Peacefall.”
This summer, the band released the EP “Graves” on their own label, the Fellowship.
Purity Ring features multi-instrumentalist/producer Corin Roddick and vocalist Megan James.
Their first album “Shrines,” released in 2012, was recorded in Montreal and Halifax, where Roddick and James were respectively living at the time. Despite being a thousand kilometers apart and barely talking, “Shrines” was a cohesive and wholly unique universe of what the band called “future pop.” At the center of the album was crystalline pop which suggested both indie and popular music to come.
They quickly amassed a growing fanbase, toured relentlessly and sold out shows worldwide.
On “Another Eternity,” Purity Ring’s sophomore outing, the duo traded the claustrophobic atmospheres of “Shrines” for wide-open vistas of sound and luminous, up-front vocals.
Crafting a lyrical universe of “sweat and dreams” populated by sea castles, rattling spines, and weeping drawers, James employed concrete imagery and metaphor with increasingly direct, startling resonance. Roddick's gifts for evocative melody remain, but his drum work and use of space are more immaculately focused in service of each song.