TAMPA — Ghost will perform Tuesday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $35.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Ghost is on the road for the next leg of its “ImperaTour,” which will see the Grammy Award-winning Swedish theatrical rock band headlining 19 arenas across North America. The band is touring in support of “Impera,” their fifth studio album. “Impera” debuted at No. 1 in a sweep of the U.S album charts, entering the Billboard 200 at No. 2 with first week sales of nearly 70,000. Internationally, the album bowed at No. 1 in the band's native Sweden as well as Germany and Finland, while cracking the top five in the UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Australia, France, and Ireland.
Produced by Klas Åhlund and mixed by Andy Wallace, the album finds Ghost transported centuries forward from the Black Plague era of its previous album, 2018’s “Prequelle.” The result is the most ambitious and lyrically incisive entry in the Ghost canon. Over the course of the album’s 12-song cycle, empires rise and fall, would-be messiahs ply their hype, prophecies are foretold as the skies fill with celestial bodies divine and man-made.
Well-regarded rock band Mastodon will open the show. Emerging in 2000, the Atlanta quartet have defied sonic and thematic boundaries with an uncompromising and unique musical vision.