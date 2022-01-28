TARPON SPRINGS — As the week of Jan. 20, 2002, opened, moviegoers could buy tickets to see “Black Hawk Down,” “A Beautiful Mind,” or “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.” Usher’s “U Got It Bad” was at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100. The Dean Koontz novel “One Door Away from Heaven” hit No. 1 on the New York Times Best Seller list.
And on Jan. 22 — a Tuesday — the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art opened its doors to the public. The museum is currently celebrating 20 years of serving the community with a series of exhibitions that highlight the best of the museum’s collection, its history and award-winning architecture.
The celebration is now underway with “LRMA 20th Anniversary: Masterworks from the Collection,” an exhibition showcasing more than 70 works by renowned artists including Pablo Picasso, Joan Miró, Dale Chihuly and Pierre-Auguste Renoir. The show opened Jan. 22 and will be on display through April 30.
Featuring 60 fine art prints, paintings, and sculptures by some of the most recognizable artists of our time, “Masterworks from the Collection” explores the evolution of Modern Art from trailblazers like Francisco Goya, Édouard Manet and Paul Cézanne to contemporary artists such as Dale Chihuly and Jim Dine. Breaking free from centuries-old traditions, their influence has paved the way for generations of artists, including local legends Theo Wujcik and Christopher Still. Looking back on 20 years of collecting, LRMA celebrates the donors, collectors, and artists who have contributed to its story by highlighting favorites from the vault and new acquisitions.
LRMA’s story begins one hundred years ago with Abraham Rattner who, like many young artists who served in the First World War, returned to France to study art in Paris. While living in Paris from 1919-1939, he was immersed in the inner circles of the world’s most influential artists and writers. At the center of the Surrealist art movement, Rattner’s contemporaries influenced his burgeoning style and worked alongside him, including Joan Miró, Fernand Léger and Marc Chagall.
Among Rattner’s vast archives, inscriptions on a number of prints and drawings indicate his close ties with artists as seen in Chagall’s De Mauvais Sujets (1958) portfolio and Claude and Myself (1948), a self-portrait by Picasso’s long-time partner Françoise Gilot which is dedicated to Rattner on the backside of the drawing. Building on the original collection through the generosity of its donors, LRMA has become a vital resource within our community. Integrating prominent artists from throughout art history and in our region, the museum chronicles the significant changes within the greater framework of understanding humanity on a local and global scale.
In addition to “Masterworks from the Collection,” LRMA also is hosting “Français Impressions: Early 20th Century Master Printmakers,” which is on display now and will continue through June 12.
On view to the public for the first time, this recent acquisition of French Impressionist printmakers features seven etchings and lithographs by five master artists including Maximilien Luce (1858-1941), Jean-François Raffaëlli (1850-1924), Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841-1919), Manuel Robbe (1872-1936), and Jacques Villon (1875-1963).
In the 1860s, Impressionism was an avant-garde art movement that rejected the traditional ideas of art. To find a new way of seeing and understanding modern life, artists such as Monet and Renoir worked en plein air (painting outside) to capture the ever-changing effects of light and atmosphere found in nature. This painting style was based on the use of short, expressive brushstrokes and a vibrant color palette. These artists further pushed the boundaries of Impressionism by experimenting with printmaking methods. Impressionism laid the foundation for Modern art movements, such as Pointillism, Post-Impressionism, Fauvism, and Cubism.
The LRMA also will present the traveling exhibition “Greater Than 17,” on view through April 30. This exhibition will explore the innovative prints of Stanley William Hayter’s “Atelier 17,” which influenced many Modern masters.
Featuring 45 vibrant prints drawn from the collection of College of Central Florida Associate Professor Tyrus Clutter, this exhibition highlights the vibrant work of influential printmaker Stanley William Hayter and artists from his renowned workshop, Atelier 17. As an innovator, educator, and collaborator, Hayter encouraged experimentation at Atelier 17, where a diverse group of international artists, including many women, developed printmaking techniques such as color viscosity. Between Paris and New York, the workshop was filled with some of the greatest names of 20th century art: Miró, Calder, Lipchitz, Picasso, Stuart Davis, David Smith, Motherwell, Nevelson, Pollock, Rothko, and de Kooning. Abraham Rattner was among his circle of friends and collaborators.
The Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art is just west of U.S. Highway 19 at 600 E. Klosterman Road, on the Tarpon Springs campus of St. Petersburg College. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is by donation. The museum is closed on Mondays and major holidays. Additional information available at leeparattner.org.
Past, present & future
The Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art was established through the generosity of artist, educator, and author Dr. Allen Leepa and his wife, Isabelle. Additional support was provided by the St. Petersburg College Foundation Inc., through St. Petersburg College and the state of Florida.
When LRMA opened in 2002, the museum’s contemporary design by Hoffman Architects immediately garnered attention and, in 2012, it was featured in the American Institute of Architecture’s “Florida Architecture: 100 Years, 100 Places.” As the cultural hub of north Pinellas County, LRMA’s mission is to engage and inspire our diverse community by providing opportunities for education and enlightenment through exhibitions, educational programs and an expanding collection of 20th and 21st century art. Building on the foundation of the Leepa-Rattner-Gentle Collection, the museum’s significant holding of more than 7,000 works includes Modern masters and celebrated regional artists, from Pablo Picasso to Christopher Still, and has dramatically increased its representation of diverse artists.
Since 2002, LRMA has evolved and flourished as a valuable resource at SPC and in the greater Tampa Bay area. This year, the museum honors the past and looks toward the future with great expectations. In its 20th year, LRMA embarks on an exciting new chapter as it makes the transition from a stand-alone museum to a department of the college to ensure its sustainability and to better serve the community. This celebration will be used as a springboard to reinforce its commitment to serving students, the public, scholars, and visitors from around the world through thoughtful exhibitions and programs. LRMA looks forward to introducing a new generation of contemporary artists, cutting edge exhibitions and educational experiences that engage the community.
Final chance to explore Louis Markoya exhibition at LRMA
One of the most popular exhibitions to date at the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art, “Louis Markoya: A Deeper Understanding” is on view through Feb. 6 — which means there are only a few weeks left to see what all the buzz is about.
As a former protégé of master surrealist Salvador Dalí, Louis Markoya is a multi-media artist and engineer who brings modern technology into classical art. Markoya merges the tradition of oil painting with fractal geometry, mathematics and 3-D holographic technology to depict human thought and emotion. Featuring more than 70 oil paintings, sculptures and interactive lenticular prints, this retrospective exhibition dives deep into Markoya’s fascinating cerebral world. From his time spent with the master surrealist to his more recent exploration of fractal imagery, this exhibition also includes rare collaborative works by Dalí from Markoya’s personal collection, LED-illuminated lenticular prints and chessboard, and a 3-D film experience. This exhibition is a must see, multi-sensory experience.
For more information, visit www.leeparattner.org/calendar.