If you think it would be fun to have your life described as having the makings of a great spy novel, you may want to reevaluate. Thankfully, our lives are predominantly mundane, with occasional moments of supreme exultation as well as intermittent tragedies. Our focus is mostly fixed upon everyday life, performing both necessary and menial tasks, ensuring our day-to-day survival, enjoying simple pleasures, and — if we’re lucky — spending quality time with those we care about the most.
But mundane lives can be unexpectedly interrupted by extraordinary challenges: war, cancer, poverty. Sometimes day-to-day survival isn’t just a trip to the grocery store for dinner or a visit to the walk-in clinic to deal with a boo-boo. Sometimes circumstances beyond your control can lead to an existential threat.
It’s difficult to imagine experiencing a fight-for-your-life situation. Consider the story of Yoann Barbereau, a 34-year-old French citizen who, in 2012, relocated to Irkutsk, Siberia. He took a job as the head of Alliance Française, an organization seeking to nurture Franco-Russian ties and share French culture.
At some point, Barbereau must have ruffled the wrong feathers. Russian authorities fabricated criminal charges and threw him in jail. He then was placed under house arrest while awaiting sentencing.
Knowing he would likely die in a Siberian prison, Barbereau fled. The story of his escape from Russia is gripping and sobering.
French director Jérome Salle couldn’t resist the impulse to tell this tale. “Kompromat,” his new film, is “loosely” based on Barbereau’s life on the run, evading Russian authorities.
The film was released in select theaters Jan. 27 through Magnolia Pictures. It is also available by video on demand through platforms such as Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Redbox and others.
In the film, Gilles Lellouche portrays Mathieu Roussel, director of Siberia's Alliance Française in Irkutsk. He lives in Irkutsk with Alice (Elisa Lasowski), his wife, and Rose (Olivia Malahieude), his young daughter.
“Kompromat” opens in medias res, with Mathieu scampering through dense forest while heavily armed Russian security forces pursue him. The fugitive looks desperate and forlorn. Salle wants the viewer to think he’s run out of luck.
The film jumps back roughly one year, to the day of Roussel’s arrest. This scene is particularly disturbing, as Russian forces storm into his house and abduct him in front of his young daughter. Despite his repeated protests and pleas, no one informs him why he is being arrested.
Yet another flashback, set prior to the arrest, starts to provide clues as to why the Russians became invested in destroying Roussel’s reputation and making him disappear in their prison system. There are multiple catalysts, including a ballet performance that features a same-sex couple at a theater Roussel is promoting. Many Russians attending the show are offended by what they consider an expression of Western decadence and depravity.
Roussel also has the misfortune of being seen dancing with the daughter-in-law of the local FSB chief — FSB being the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, the successor agency to the Soviet Union's KGB.
Roussel gradually realizes that he is in serious trouble. The FSB has accused him of distributing illegal images online and of abusing both his wife and child. They have fabricated evidence, creating “kompromat,” a Russian term for compromising material that can be used for blackmail, causing scandal or dishonor, or to exert influence over someone powerful. They have even managed to coerce his wife into giving a deposition accusing him of wrongdoing — though once she and her daughter are out of the country, she asserts that none of it is true and that her husband is innocent.
Roussel isn’t entirely alone. He manages to get help and advice from Svetlana (Joanna Kulig), the daughter-in-law of the local FSB chief; and his lawyer Borodin (Aleksey Gorbunov).
“Kompromat” is unpleasant but oddly compelling. It works best as a high-stakes formula chase movie, keeping the viewer constantly twitchy with one nerve-wracking near miss after another.
The politics that play out behind the scenes show how little value is placed upon an individual’s life by the state. To the Russians, Roussel is an opportunity to disgrace the West and reveal its weakness by way of degeneracy. To the French, Roussel is an expendable victim, not worth the cost of triggering an international dispute that could diminish their diplomatic influence.
Somewhere in the middle, “Kompromat” starts to fall apart. Roussel seems to forget the gravity of the situation and repeatedly makes choices that put him and his allies in danger. Salle is intent upon adding an element of romance that tests the viewer’s ability to maintain empathy for the main character. The relationship never feels like anything but clumsy and improbable.
The film has other believability issues. There is no indication that Roussel possesses the skill set required to accomplish his sustained evasion. The Russian security forces are always one step behind him — until they get too close, and then they mysteriously seem to forget who they are pursuing. As a viewer, I found myself asking too many questions about the availability — or lack thereof — of resources that could truly enable this unjustly accused man to reach and cross the border.
Ultimately, “Kompromat” is a decent popcorn thriller for a lazy summer afternoon — though, its themes skew a bit darker than most films that fit this category. You’ll root for the good guy, even if you’re only doing so because the bad guys are so terrible.
The film’s political message is certainly timely enough, though not exactly an eye-opening revelation. Hopefully, the Russian practice of kompromat won’t become an engrained part of American political culture. Hopefully.