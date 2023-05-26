TAMPA — Kevin Hart will bring his “Reality Check Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for a show Friday, June 2, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $203. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Emmy and Grammy nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club.
Over the years Hart has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening 11 films at No. 1 at the box office and grossing more than $4.23 billion in global revenue.
Hart has also become a successful entrepreneur. He is chairman of Hartbeat, a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together. The next generation media company unites Hartbeat Productions’ best-in-class TV & film production capabilities with Laugh Out Loud’s expansive distribution network, along with its marketing, sales, experiential, branded content, digital and social capabilities. Hart is also the founder of Hartbeat Ventures. Together, these companies play an integral role part in building Hart’s eco-system for extraordinary growth and creativity.
Hart continues to develop, star, and produce feature films, television, and podcasts via Hartbeat for his various partners which include Netflix, Peacock, Sirius XM and Audible. Hart is currently touring nationally with his eighth hour of stand-up material. The tour was recently named the No. 1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard and Hart was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022.
In 2020, Hart released his seventh hour long stand-up special, which quickly became Netflix's biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. Hart also earned Emmy nominations for “Die Hart,” for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series, along with an Emmy nomination for his 2019 Netflix docuseries.