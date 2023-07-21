CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall, the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre and The Sound at Coachman Park have announced plans for Christmas in July — a wide variety of holiday performances, including Dave Koz and Friends Christmas at Ruth Eckerd Hall as well as Darren Criss: A Very Darren Chrissmas and Jim Brickman: A Joyful Christmas at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre.
Additionally, Mannheim Steamroller will perform at The Sound.
All tickets are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Following is a summary of holiday shows included in the Christmas in July promotion. Dates, times, show description and performances are subject to change.
Performances at Ruth Eckerd Hall:
• Dave Koz and Friends: 26th Anniversary Christmas Tour 2023; Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets priced at $105, $92, $56, $42.
• Bowzer’s Holiday Rock ‘N’ Roll Party 15th Anniversary; Friday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets priced at $81.75, $56.75, $41.75. VIP Packages are $118.75 and include a premium seat and meet and greet opportunity.
• Sarah Brightman’s A Christmas Symphony; Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets priced at $253.75, $178.75, $102.75, $82.75, $53.75.
• Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland; Friday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets priced at $65, $55, $45, $35.
Performances at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre:
• Darren Criss: A Very Darren Chrissmas; Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets priced at $99, $79, $59. VIP packages are $125 and include a premium seat and meet and greet opportunity.
• A Peter White Christmas 20th Anniversary with Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala; Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m.
Tickets priced at $50, $40. VIP packages are $95 and include a meet and greet and photo opportunity.
• The Outlaws 9th Annual Green Grass & Yuletide Jam with Special Guest The Artimus Pyle Band; Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets priced at $109.50, $74.60, $54.50, $39.50. VIP packages are $159.50 and include a premium seat and meet and greet photo opportunity.
• Michael W. Smith Christmas; Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. Tickets priced at $79, $69, $45. VIP packages are $149 and include a meet and greet, photo opportunity and merch discount.
• Jim Brickman: A Joyful Christmas; Thursday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets priced at $75, $50, $35.
• A Rockapella Christmas; Friday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets priced at $59, $45, $30.
• Celtic Angels Christmas: Home for the Holidays; Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets priced at $55, $45, $30.
Performances at The Sound at Coachman Park:
• Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis; Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets priced at $99, $75, $55, $45, $35.