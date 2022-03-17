CLEARWATER – ABBA The Concert, a tribute to the great Swedish pop phenomenon that took the world by storm in the 1970s, will return to Pinellas for one show on Saturday, March 26, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $38.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
21st Century Artists Inc. has been presenting this ABBA tribute show throughout North America for well over a decade. The general consensus has been that the act is the closest to ABBA audiences can get. ABBA The Concert celebrates the 1972 musical partnership formed by Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. Calling themselves ABBA, the pop group went on to become one of the most commercially successful groups in the history of popular music.
As a tribute group, ABBA The Concert re-creates the magic of this ensemble. Highlights of their many successful U.S. tours include sold-out shows at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Highland Park in Chicago, Seaside Summer Concert Series in Brooklyn, the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce and the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, and Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia.
ABBA The Concert continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, playing ABBA hits such as “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes All,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme,” and “Dancing Queen.”