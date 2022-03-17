Photographer Clyde Butcher to speak at Capitol Theatre
CLEARWATER — Florida Artists Hall of Fame photographer Clyde Butcher will present a lecture Wednesday, March 30, 7 p.m., at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
General admission tickets are free. To reserve a spot for the lecture, visit rutheckerdhall.com/event/clyde-butcher-lecture.
Butcher will discuss his career and artwork captured in the Everglades. Sponsored by the Clearwater Community Redevelopment Agency, the lecture provides listeners the chance to hear from Butcher to learn about his experiences that earned him the Lifetime Achievement Award from the North
American Nature Photography Association and Ansel Adams Award from the Sierra Club. Butcher's black and white monumental photographs have been exhibited in museums around the world. Prior to and after the lecture, Butcher will also be signing books at the Capitol Theatre.
The lecture will take place steps away from his exhibit “America's Everglades: Through the Lens of Clyde Butcher,” currently on display at the Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave., in downtown Clearwater. The exhibit, which showcases a collection of his Everglades photography, is on display in the Library atrium through May 31.
"It is my hope that the vision I give to you of the Everglades will inspire you to love and protect it for generations to come," Butcher said.
In addition to showcasing unparalleled views deep within the Everglades, the exhibit allows guests the opportunity to learn about this unique Florida ecosystem and the importance of water conservation.
The Clearwater Community Redevelopment Agency is also planning to grow its offerings focused on the Everglades. In mid-May, a new outdoor immersive installation featuring the sounds of the Everglades will open on the streets of downtown Clearwater.
The sound installation, "The World Within," by Todd MacIntire will invite visitors to hear the wild and natural sounds of the Everglades in the urban environment. The thought-provoking installation will meld sounds with the environment.
"Together these experiences will allow visitors to downtown Clearwater to see, hear and learn about the Everglades from a different perspective," said Amanda Thompson, Community Redevelopment Agency director. "We welcome residents and visitors to experience these innovative opportunities for the arts, plus all the dining and entertainment offerings that downtown Clearwater has to offer."
For information on the exhibit, visit downtownclearwater.com/clydebutcher.
Hoffman School touts Mara scholarship
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall and the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts recently announced the creation of the Tommy Mara Scholarship, which was created in honor of Mara, who died in January 2021.
The announcement was made immediately following a tribute to Mara during the sold-out Doo Wop Reunion concert March 4 at Ruth Eckerd Hall.
"The Ruth Eckerd Hall Family was so fortunate to have Tommy Mara grace our stage on many occasions," said Sharon Reid-Kane, vice president and chief education and community engagement officer of the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall. "The joy he brought both staff and patrons will long remain in our memories, while his legacy will continue through this generous gesture in support of our students’ dreams."
After moving from Queens to Florida, Mara befriended Johnny Maestro, the original lead singer of The Crests. Mara eventually joined the group. After Maestro’s death in 2010 and with his blessing, Mara became lead sing for The Crests.
The new scholarship will enable young vocalists to continue their studies at the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall.
"We are incredibly grateful to the Mara family for offering their encouragement of the next generation of singers while celebrating one of America’s great entertainers," said Reid-Kane.
"My father’s philanthropy knew no boundaries and I am sure that he is beaming with pride right now,” said Jennifer Mara. “He looked forward to his time on stage at Ruth Eckerd Hall and loved entertaining his fans. We are thankful for the years that he was allowed to live his dream. On behalf of the Marasciullo family, I would like to thank the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts and Ruth Eckerd Hall for this amazing legacy to an incredible man."
For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com/hoffman-school-of-arts.
Summer camp options at Hoffman announced
CLEARWATER — The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced its schedule of summer camps.
The theme this summer will be “Summer of Sondheim” in honor of the legendary composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim. Students will have the opportunity to celebrate his music, explore their talents, discover new friends and dive into some of theater’s most iconic characters. A wide variety of classes will be offered to students of all ages starting on June 6 and running through Aug. 5.
Enrollment opened March 11. As with previous summer camps, space will be limited, and classes are expected to fill up quickly.
"Sondheim was a technical and theoretical master who blended good compositional technique with raw emotion in a way that was unique and unchallenged," said Yohance Wicks, Marcia P. Hoffman music department chair. "The difficulty in conducting Sondheim is capturing every bit of nuance that he intended, but the joy is in the journey, and everyone leaves satisfied."
Weekly themed performing art camps will include Wizards and Wands, Princesses and Dragons, Space Rangers, Superheroes and Silly Sidekicks, Minion Mayhem, Toon Tales, Awesome Animal Adventure, Game On and Mermaids and Pirates for ages 5 to 7 and 8 to 10. Students aged 11 to 13 will be able to participate in a Sondheim Broadway review.
Middle school aged students can experience a jazz-intensive camp, visual arts for the theater and an on-camera acting class.
Students aged 14 to 18 can audition for the upcoming production of “Into the Woods.” No experience is necessary, and the auditions are placement only.
The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts alumni are invited to return to the stage for a production of “Sunday in the Park with George.” Auditions are not only limited to alumni, but interested actors must be at least 18 years old and graduated from high school for a year.
For information on camp descriptions, dates/times, and tuition assistance, contact the education associates at REHEDU@rutheckerdhall.net.
Sunscreen reveals film slate
ST. PETERSBURG — The Sunscreen Film Festival has announced its full slate of films and workshops for 2022. The festival will run from April 28 through May 1 at AMC Theaters Sundial in St. Petersburg.
The festival, now in its 17th year, will kick off opening night with the world premiere screening of “Rosé All Day,” the story of a group of college friends who meet once a year for a Rosé All Day pool party. But after several years of careers and different life paths, maybe their friendship has finally run its course.
The cracks in their relationships become all-consuming sinkholes filled with vomit, tears, and confessions. The film is directed by Marla Sokoloff, best known for her roles on TV shows such as “Full House,” “Fuller House,” and “The Practice.”
Another festival highlight is “The Long Rider,” a documentary by Filipe Leite. Leite leaves his adoptive home of Canada and sets out on an epic quest to ride entirely on horseback from Calgary to his family's home in Brazil. The film follows his eight-year odyssey of over 25,000 kilometers across 12 international borders.
“Not only is the Sunscreen Film Festival the longest running and largest mainstream film festival in the Tampa Bay area, but it has also become a widely recognized festival around the world,” said Tony Armer, St. Petersburg Clearwater film commissioner and Sunscreen Film Festival co-founder. “To be able to present a great slate of independent films and draw a large number of filmmakers to the area is great for the community. This festival has really put (the) area on the film world map, and it’s amazing to see the positive effect it’s had on our area over the years. The film commission is thrilled to be the headline sponsor and is looking forward to the next 17 years.”
The festival will present 39 features from the United States and around the world within various categories including foreign, documentary, thriller, drama, and comedy. There also will be 149 short films across 16 different thematic blocks.
Local and Florida films will also be taking center stage with the festival, screening “Like the Girls Who Wear Pink,” “ICON,” “Stranded: A Whale Rescue Tale,” and a collection of college and high school shorts.
“We’re excited to present a diverse and entertaining group of films for this year,” said Doug Tschirhart, festival programming director for 2022. “The 2022 festival has something for everyone. Comedy, action, social commentary, love, tragedy, and fun. With so many films to choose from people of all tastes will find something to enjoy.”
For festival information, including ticket prices and screening times, visit sunscreenfilmfestival.com.
Creative Pinellas sets school project
LARGO — Creative Pinellas is working with the students, teachers, and parents of Sutherland Elementary School on a public arts project, near the entrance of the school.
“In early 2020, when we were working with muralist Cecilia Lueza on beautifying the West Bay overpass of the Pinellas Trail, we were contacted by the pre-K through 12 visual arts specialist for Pinellas County Schools,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair. “One of his principals had seen Cecilia’s mural and liked it so much that they asked if we could work with them to paint a mural near their school. Unfortunately, that particular wall wasn’t available. We did find a wall on the county right of way, near Sutherland Elementary and after talking to many people, crossing our T’s, and dotting our I’s, we were able to get everyone on the same page, and to initiate a mural project.”
St. Clair said that Creative Pinellas will be meeting with students, teachers and the PTA to discuss what the mural will look like.
“As well as have a number of public meetings so we can be sure to get community feedback before we get started,” she said. “We are excited about this one-of-a-kind experience that the students, teachers, and an artist will be able to take part in.”
The PTA meeting is scheduled for March 30 to get input from Sutherland parents. Meetings for the general public will be on Monday, March 21, at noon; and Tuesday, March 22, at 6 p.m., via Zoom. Interested community members and residents as well as students, parents and teachers will have the opportunity to give their input and ensure that their voices are heard as the project moves forward.
Additionally, a survey will be available online for anyone who wants to weigh in, online at creativepinellas.org/education/artworkspartnership/.
Creative Pinellas and Pinellas County Schools see the program as an opportunity for community connection and student engagement through their power to create, explore and influence the world through making art. The school students, their families, friends, and neighbors will all be able to see the work and the contributions they have made to the world they all live in.
The work on the wall is scheduled to begin in late April 2022 and is slated for completion by May 16, 2022. The artist who will supervise the painting of the mural will be chosen by a panel that will include educators from Sutherland Elementary, community members and arts professionals with experience in community public art as well as ties to North Pinellas County.
Once chosen, the artist will meet with students and teachers at the school to come up with a theme for the work, and then will paint the mural side-by-side with students from the school.
Artists interested in applying for this project can visit creativepinellas.smapply.io/prog/2022_artworks_project/ for the application, call details, a budget and timeline.
Lealman marks mural milestones
LARGO — The Lealman Mural project marks a year of bringing art to the Lealman landscape with a pair of milestones for the 28th Street North Corridor.
Those include the completion of the "Garden Variety” mural by artist Laura "Miss Crit" Spencer at the Mother Kombucha building on 28th Street North and the announcement of a mural by Cory Robinson coming to Raymond H. Neri Community Park.
To date, the Lealman Mural project has transformed a generator cover at the Lealman Exchange with two large murals — "Lealman Landmark" and "Better Together," both by Leo Gomez — and brought a pop of color and joy by artist Cheryl “Jujmo” Weber to the Red Mesa Warehouse, also on 28th Street North.
“When you see what Laura Spencer has created here — how can it not brighten your day,” said Barbara St. Clair, CEO of Creative Pinellas. “Each one of the murals has a totally different style and that is a tribute to the talented artists who have created them.”
The Lealman Mural Project is an ongoing partnership between Creative Pinellas and the Lealman CRA, with a goal to foster community beautification projects that engage the community, create appealing spaces that uplift and represent the rich culture and environment of this developing area.
To learn more about the Lealman Mural Project, visit creativepinellas.org/education/lealman-mural-project/.