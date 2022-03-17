CLEARWATER — Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Iron & Wine will perform Tuesday, March 29, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $34.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Iron & Wine is the musical project of singer-songwriter Sam Beam. Born and raised in South Carolina, Beam is a former film professor who got his start making home recordings before landing on Sub Pop Records. Iron & Wine’s 2002 debut, “The Creek Drank the Cradle,” garnered both critical and popular acclaim, vaulting Beam into the spotlight of the burgeoning indie-folk/Americana scene as one of its new and leading voices.
Now entering its 20th year, Iron & Wine has captured the emotion and imagination of listeners with distinctly cinematic songs. Beam’s recorded output includes seven full-length studio records; collaborations with Calexico, Ben Bridwell, and Jesca Hoop; countless EPs, singles and compilation/soundtrack appearances; three Grammy nominations for “Beast Epic” (2017), “Weed Garden” (2018) and “Years to Burn” (2019); and a series of archive releases featuring demos and rarities.
With Iron & Wine back on the road in 2022, Beam is heading out on tour with only his guitar as backing band. He is taking the show back to basics and putting his song-writing front and center, according to Sub Pop Records.
Last year, Sub Pop released Iron & Wine’s “Tallahassee,” the fifth entry in the ongoing Iron & Wine Archive Series.
“Tallahassee” documents a window of time — from 1998 to 1999 — in which Beam made his very first musical recordings while attending Florida State University’s College of Motion Picture Arts. Upon graduation, Beam moved to Miami and began writing new songs utilizing a four-track recorder to make “The Creek Drank the Cradle,” which would come out three years later.
The songs captured in that house in Tallahassee — preserved on a hard drive by roommate — went largely forgotten for over 20 years.
“These songs are my first musical recordings,” Beam explained. “Listening back to these songs, I sometimes hear my younger self trying timidly to imitate musical heroes like Neil Young or Jason Molina with revealing affection. Other times, I hear the room where my friend EJ and I recorded and can easily picture it in my mind. I made many lasting friendships in that time of my life and all their faces come back to me too. One of my very favorite things about music is its powerful connection to memory. Mostly when I hear these songs, I just remember the joy that came with taking these first baby steps.”