ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance recently welcomed Sarah Perrier to its board of directors.
Perrier is co-founder of Kahwa Coffee Roasters and is deeply involved in the St. Petersburg community.
“The arts are such an integral part of what makes our community shine,” Perrier said. “I believe it is important to create relationships between businesses and artists so that we can work together to make our city better. Everyone benefits when we understand the importance of one another and our roles in making St Petersburg thrive.”
Perrier has a professional background in dance. She said she feels there is not enough support for the performing arts in the city.
“I hope through my work with the St. Pete Art Alliance to improve the opportunities for these artists to stay and have thriving careers in St. Petersburg,” she said.
The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance is the umbrella organization serving this vital arts and cultural community.