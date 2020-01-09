Gulfport Community Players to stage ‘Orange Belt Railroad’
GULFPORT — In their second show of the season, Gulfport Community Players will continue its season of original plays by Florida playwrights with a production of “The Orange Belt Railroad.” The show will run Jan. 9-19 at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport.
Performances will be Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m. Matinees will be presented Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the show. Visit www.gulfportcommunityplayers.org or email GulfportPlayers@gmail.com.
This historical play with music tells the tale of Peter Demens, a Russian immigrant and small-town businessman who takes a dilapidated railroad and sets out to build a route stretching across Florida from Sanford to Point Pinellas. The project sets the stage for the city of St. Petersburg to come into existence.
The play takes place between 1885 and 1889 and focuses on a single historical figure, Peter Demens, and his real-life business partners and associates. Like a cat with nine lives, each time the railroad’s end is near, Demens manages to strike a new deal to keep things going.
Familiar St. Petersburg locations such as Demens Landing, Williams Park and Disston Plaza will take on greater significance after viewing this play. Cities that sprung up along the way include Clearwater, Dunedin, Largo, Palm Harbor, Tarpon Springs, Ozona, and Gulfport.
“Locals will love this humorous and musical snippet of Pinellas County history,” said Eileen Navarro. Navarro serves as director for this production.
Hard Rock Event Center to present KSHMR
TAMPA — KSHMR will perform Sunday, Jan. 19, 10 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $40. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com. The show is for those 21 and older. The event has an “upscale dress code” according to the venue’s website.
Heralded by DJ Magazine as the “Prince of Cinematica,” KSHMR is American born, of Kashmiri-Indian descent. Raised making periodic family trips to his father’s homeland, it wasn’t until KSHMR began seeking inspiration for his own musical productions that he realized the significance of his upbringing.
KSHMR exploded onto the scene with his first release, “Megalodon.” Since then, his Beatport releases “Burn,” “Secrets,” “Karate,” “Memories,” “Heaven,” “Strong” and “Bazaar” have all peaked at No. 1 overall and quickly garnered him a rapidly growing fan base.
In 2016, KSHMR was awarded DJ Mag’s prestigious accolade of Best New Live Act, climbed to No. 12 on the Top 100 DJ list and graced the cover of the March issue. He followed suit in 2017 with a non-mover position on the DJ Mag, Top 100 chart, and was awarded Best Audio-Visual Act.
KSHMR’s latest endeavor is the start of his own record label Dharma, a platform to showcase the best global talent in the world of dance music. The first release on Dharma is his EP “Materia,” featuring collaborations with the likes of Snails, Maurice West, JDG and No Mondays.
In 2017 he took his incredible KSHMR LIVE show to the ULTRA stages in Miami, Korea, Singapore, Japan and Mexico. Incorporating an orchestra, mesmerizing Bollywood dancers, and an animated story narrative that is woven into his musical set. KSHMR brought to life his original productions.
Tarpon Art Guild to host Artist Trading Card Night
TARPON SPRINGS — Artist Trading Card Night will take place Friday, Jan. 24, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Art Guild, 161 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs.
The artists of the Tarpon Art Guild Gallery have been creating these small original artworks — each measuring 2.5” x 3.5” — for this event. The public is invited to come to the gallery to join in the tradition of swapping cards, buying cards and making cards. There will be demos and materials available so guests can make their own creations. Light refreshments will be served. There is no admission cost.
For information, call 727-744-3323.
Rebecca Penneys to perform at Steinway Unveiling Concert
TAMPA — The Steinway Unveiling Concert will take place Sunday, Jan. 19, 2 to 4 p.m., at USF Concert Hall, 3755 Holly Drive, Tampa.
An anonymous donation to the University of South Florida of a limited edition Steinway & Sons 1973 Indiana black walnut concert grand piano in need of refurbishing received the gift of new life thanks to a $35,000 donation from Rebecca Penneys, founder and director of the acclaimed Rebecca Penneys Piano Festival at USF. Based in St. Petersburg, Penneys is an international Steinway artist.
The piano, newly refurbished by the Clearwater-based Steinway dealer the Music Gallery, will be unveiled at the concert featuring Penneys. The replacement value of this instrument is $247,000.
The newly acquired unique Steinway instrument matches USF’s commitment to the Steinway brand. In 2011, the USF School of Music became a prestigious All-Steinway School, giving USF faculty and students the opportunity to create music from practice room to stage exclusively on Steinway pianos. The total number is 92 with the new addition of the 1973 concert grand. All the Steinways were all acquired through the Music Gallery, the exclusive Steinway & Sons dealer of Tampa Bay.
Tickets to the concert are $5 for students, $10 for seniors and active military and $15 for general admission. Admission includes a post-concert stage preview of the restored Steinway and reception in the USF Concert Hall lobby and a meet-and-greet with USF administration members, School of Music faculty members and all the technicians involved in the restoration process. For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com or call 813-974-2323.
Second Saturday ArtWalk set
ST. PETERSBURG — The Waterfront Arts District, Central Arts District, EDGE District, Grand Central District, and the Warehouse Arts District become one arts destination for the St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk on Saturday, Jan. 11, 5 to 9 p.m.
The monthly event allows attendees to explore St. Petersburg’s five exciting arts districts as more than 40 artists’ studios and galleries open their doors. Many of the ArtWalk galleries celebrate the opening of brand new exhibitions each month. It’s an exciting time to see new work by local and national artists, enjoy refreshments and often live music.
For a map and list of participants, visit www.stpeteartsalliance.org.
PAVA to sponsor 2Cool Art Show
GULFPORT – The 2Cool Art Show will take place Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1-2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport.
The ninth annual show will showcase the work of more than 30 of the area’s top artists in a boutique art exhibition. Show admission and parking are free.
This juried fine art and fine craft show, PAVA’s second yearly premier exhibition, gives winter visitors a sampling of the high caliber work for which the summer Cool Art Show is so well known. The selected artists will show and sell a variety of handcrafted visual and functional works in paint, wood, ceramics, photography, metal, glass, mixed media and jewelry.
This juried fine art and fine craft show is sponsored by PAVA, the Professional Association of Visual Artists, the city of Gulfport and the Gulfport Downtown Merchant Association. PAVA is a nonprofit organization run by volunteer artists to serve local artisans and support the arts community in the Tampa Bay area. It provides exhibition, education and grant opportunities for its members and supports local art centers through scholarships for art instruction.
Visit www.pava-artists.org.
Morris, Scudiero to perform at Sacred Lands
ST. PETERSBURG — Charlie Morris and Tom Scudiero will perform Friday, Jan. 17, at Sacred Lands, 1620 Park St. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. Part of the Music and a Meal Night series, admission is $12 a person. A healthy homemade meal is available for purchase separately for $8. For directions and parking info contact us at 727-367-3592 or 727-347-0354.
Morris is a singer, songwriter and guitarist from St Petersburg. He plays original roots music that draws on a range of styles, from folk to bluegrass to blues. His sophisticated style on guitar and Dobro complements the stories he tells with his songs.
Scudiero offers a humorous yet heartbreaking observation and narrative of life. His sound is distinct, earthy and leaves one with the immense sense of wonder.
For information, visit www.sacredlandspreservation.org.
Rhythm Kings to play Music in the Afternoon Series
ST. PETE BEACH — The Music in the Afternoon Series will return with a performance by Lew Barrows & the Rhythm Kings Sunday, Jan. 19, 2 to 4 p.m., at the St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach.
Attendees can enjoy live music with Boca Ciega Bay as the backdrop. The event is free. Light refreshments will be provided. For information, call 727-363-9245 or visit www.spbrec.com.
The series will continue, with concerts scheduled for Feb. 23 and March 26.
Dunedin International Film Festival set
DUNEDIN — The second annual Dunedin International Film Festival will get underway Wednesday, Jan. 8, with the official opening night featuring film screenings at Soggy Bottom Brewing Co., 662 Main St., Dunedin.
The festival will run Jan. 8-14. In addition to Soggy Bottom Brewing Co., the festival will be spread out across several Dunedin venues. BLUR Nightclub will have a special Drag Culture screening opening night. Sea Sea Riders will be home to all film panels and workshops on Saturday and Sunday of the film festival. HOB Brewing Company on Sunday will have a special world premier and run through Monday, Jan. 13. Caledonia Brewing Co. will host a virtual reality world installation Monday, Jan. 13.
There are several opportunities for all community members to watch movies for free thanks to the Dunedin Film Festival Inc. public charity. The free film locations include Pioneer Park, the Dunedin Public Library, Andrews Memorial Chapel and the Dunedin VFW.
The Tampa Bay Women in Film and Television organization will offer workshops at Sea Sea Riders Saturday, Jan. 11, along with a kids’ acting class by John Parsonson.
Seven-day passes are $100 and weekend passes are now available for $50. For tickets and a complete festival schedule, visit Diffestival.com.
Christiana Drapkin, La Lucha to perform at library
SAFETY HARBOR — The Safety Harbor Library Foundation will present jazz vocalist Christiana Drapkin and La Lucha Thursday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
“Music, She Wrote” will feature female songwriters of the American songbook, with John O’Leary on keys, Alejandro Arenas on bass and Mark Feinman on drums. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. Proceeds will benefit the foundation’s capital campaign Let’s Build a Story. The foundation is raising funds for a second-floor meeting room.
For tickets, visit www.safetyharborlibraryfoundation.org. Seating is limited. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.
Drapkin has performed in New York and on the East Coast for more than 20 years. She is noted for her lyrical and highly personal delivery of ballads and for her abandoned yet artful scat improvisations. This show honors female lyricists, celebrating the work of Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Peggy Lee, Ann Ronnell and more.
For event information, visit www.safetyharborlibraryfoundation.org, email lkothe@cityofsafetyharbor.com, or call 727-724-1525, ext. 4106.
