TAMPA — Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will bring his headline tour to the Tampa Bay area for a performance Tuesday, April 18, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa.
Tickets are priced from $39.50, though the seller has indicated tickets for the show have sold out. Visit www.ticketmaster.com for more information.
Strings this year released “Me/And/Dad,” the first album he's recorded with his dad, Terry Barber, via Rounder Records. The product of a longtime dream, the record features new versions of 14 bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child.
In celebration of the release, Strings and Barber were recently featured on NPR's "All Things Considered" speaking with host Ailsa Chang, while Strings was also featured on "CBS Sunday Morning" last fall speaking with correspondent Conor Knighton.
Produced by Strings and Gary Paczosa and recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studio, the record finds Strings and Barber playing with familiar ease, naturally trading off leads both vocally and on guitar. In addition to Strings and Barber, the album features an all-star band including bassist Mike Bub, mandolinist Ron McCoury, banjo player Rob McCoury and fiddler Michael Cleveland as well as special guest appearances by Jerry Douglas, Jason Carter
and Strings' mother, Debra Barber, who sings on the final track, "I Heard My Mother Weeping."
The new record follows Strings' widely acclaimed album, “Renewal,” which landed on several Best of 2021 lists and was one of the Top 50 Most Played
Albums at Americana Radio last year. Produced by Jonathan Wilson, the record was released to overwhelming praise.
Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music's most compelling artists. Since his 2017 debut, he has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2022
Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2022 International Bluegrass Music Awards, and Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards.
He also was named Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards. Strings has performed on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," PBS' "Austin City Limits" and "Bluegrass Underground." A respected figure across all genres, Strings has also collaborated with a wide variety of artists.