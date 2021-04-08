CLEARWATER — Legendary singer-songwriter Justin Hayward, the voice of the Moody Blues, will perform Friday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
For over 50 years, Hayward’s voice has been heard the world over. Known principally as the vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for the Moody Blues, his is an enduring talent that has helped to define the times in which he worked.
Having started the ball rolling as a songwriter in his own right with a couple of solo singles, Hayward joined the Moody Blues in the summer of 1966. Hitting his stride immediately with the single “Fly Me High,” he followed it up with the classic hit songs “Nights in White Satin” and “Tuesday Afternoon” from the seminal album “Days of Future Past.” Hayward created other classic, era- and genre-defining hits such as “Question,” “The Voice,” “I Know You’re Out There Somewhere,” “The Story in Your Eyes” and “Your Wildest Dreams.” These laid the foundation for the incredible success story of the Moody Blues, as well as his solo work, which continues to this day.
The Moody Blues have sold 55 million albums and received numerous awards. Commercial success has gone hand in hand with critical acclaim. The Moody Blues are renowned the world over as innovators and trailblazers who have influenced any number of fellow artists. Hayward is honored with the Moody Blues on the Rock Walk Hall of Fame on Sunset Boulevard and in 2018, the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
In addition to his work with The Moody Blues, Hayward has released a number of solo albums.
His career as a solo artist began in 1977 with the release of “Songwriter,” which had three single releases including “One Lonely Room/Songwriter (Part 2),” “Country Girl/Doin’ Time” and “Stage Door/Lay It On Me.” In 1978 he had a worldwide hit single with the beautiful and timeless “Forever Autumn” from the “War of the Worlds” project.
In 1979, Hayward received the ASCAP award for “Nights in White Satin.” Also that year, the Moodies regrouped for the album “Octave” and between that and their next album “Long Distance Voyager” in 1981, Hayward released his second solo album “Night Flight,” which was a mixture of his own songs and those of other writers. Two singles were released from that album, including “Night Flight/Suitcase” and “Nearer to You/It’s Not On.”
Hayward has received four ASCAP awards, the BMI Million Plays award for “Story in Your Eyes” and an Ivor Novello Statue as well as numerous other songwriter awards around the world. His song “Nights in White Satin” features regularly in the all-time lists of favorite songs, including being in the top 10 Songs of the Millennium, voted for by the public, on BBC-TV. In 1997, he was honored with the ultimate accolade when he was the chosen subject for “This is Your Life,” an overdue recognition of a lifetime’s work.
Hayward’s charitable endeavors are many and varied. He likes to give his time to performing and recording for charitable organizations around the world.