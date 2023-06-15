DUNEDIN — Four fiber art exhibits will take the center stage this summer, running June 16 through Aug. 13, at the Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
The four exhibits will showcase work done with fabric today from around the nation. They include “Hannah O’Hare Bennett: Recede,” “Regina Durante Jestrow: Free Form Connections,” “Kat Howard: Controlled Telling,” and “Stitched & Dyed.”
Support for these exhibits comes from Nancy and David Bilheimer, Michael and Amanda Bowman, Timothy and Anne Emslie, Peter and Paula Vosotas, Irwin and Syd Entel, Fox Foundation, Paul J. Mascazine and James Harper, John and Sara Kessinger, Bill and Judy Isalay, David and Trudy Little, Hancock Whitney, Holiday Inn Express of Dunedin, the state of Florida Division of Cultural Affairs, the city of Dunedin, and Duke Energy. Media sponsors include Creative Loafing, Tampa Bay Magazine, and WUSF.
Following is a look at each of the summer exhibits:
Hannah O’Hare Bennett: Recede
Artist, papermaker, and educator, Hannah O’Hare Bennett holds an MFA in Design Studies with a focus on Textiles and Paper from the University of Wisconsin Madison, Wisconsin. With a background in printmaking, Bennett’s organic mixed media works may be encountered as weavings, collages, and/or sculptures. All reflect a creative curiosity that honors the natural world through her textures, palette, and materials.
Regina Durante Jestrow: Free Form Connections
Regina Durante Jestrow is a New York-born, Miami-based visual artist of Italian-American heritage. Jestrow’s artwork explores her ongoing research of the connections between women’s history, American quilt-making traditions, and geometric design. Jestrow’s exploration has led her to develop a body of work that includes art quilts, wearables, paintings, drawings, and sculptural installations.
Kat Howard: Controlled Telling
Kat Howard’s fiber art is an intimate exploration of gender and gender roles, sexism, and oppression, asking the question: What happens to the body when it is forced to become a vessel for trauma? Her material choices range from silkworm cocoons and merino wool roving to handspun yarn, raw cotton, leather, and muslin.
Stitched & Dyed
Showcase of contemporary artists whose works incorporate innovative dye, stitchery, and embroidery techniques. Artists include Joan Duff Bohrer, Cassia Kite, Melissa Leandro, Victoria Manganiello, Patricia Miranda, Lydia Needle, Meg Pierce, and Babs Reingold.
Admission to the Dunedin Fine Art Center is free. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. For information, call 727-298-3322 or visit www.dfac.org.