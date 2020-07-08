ST. PETERSBURG — Celtic Woman, the most successful all-female group in Irish history, will perform Sunday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets range from $53.50 to $123.50. Tickets are available for online purchase only. Visit www.themahaffey.com.
Chloë Agnew, an original member of Celtic Woman, has rejoined the group as a special guest artist for “Celebration — The Tour.” The show will feature Ireland’s greatest singers, musicians and performers as it celebrates 15 years of awe-inspiring performance. This special tour will visit more than 80 cities in North America.
Agnew joined the group at the age of 15, performed around the world for a decade, and is featured on 14 albums and DVDs. She returns to the show to celebrate a very special milestone, showcasing the group’s greatest hits from 15 years of inspired live performances, television specials and recordings.
“When Celtic Woman’s journey first started, I was only 15 years old,” Agnew said in a press release promoting the tour. “This year marks 15 years of Celtic Woman and it feels like the right time to come home to where it all began. I have loved watching the girls carry on the legacy of Celtic Woman in recent years and I’m so looking forward to bringing back a little piece of the original show into the new one. It’s going to be an exciting few months ahead getting to return to lots of my favorite cities and venues throughout North America and I can’t wait to see all of you on the road again.”
Celtic Woman performances celebrate Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage, presenting Ireland’s finest musical talent in epic stage surroundings. Tara McNeill on fiddle and Irish harp weaves her magic around the voices of Mairéad Carlin, Megan Walsh as well as Agnew. These vocalists share unique stories of love, loss and hope through songs that transport audiences straight to Ireland. The group also features a 12-piece band and choir chosen from the best of Ireland’s musicians and dancers.
The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum Celtic Woman has over 1 billion online streams, 12 consecutive Billboard No. 1 hits, and 10 million albums sold. The group has performed for three U.S. presidents and appeared twice at the White House in addition to regular visits to the greatest performing arts centers in North America and around the globe.
Audiences can expect songs such as the siren call of “Orinoco Flow,” the playful “Teir Abhaile Riu,” the uplifting anthem “You Raise Me Up,” the age-old favorite “Danny Boy,” and the moving, bagpiper-led “Amazing Grace” among many show-stopping favorites.
For the complete Celebration tour schedule and ticket information, visit www.celticwoman.com/tour-dates.