CLEARWATER — Comedian Kathleen Madigan will take the stage Sunday, Nov. 7 at 6 and 8:30 p.m. at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $49, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
These two shows will be Madigan’s first performances at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre since her two sold-out shows in November 2018.
Madigan, one of a handful of comedy powerhouses who have built a following based on their standup alone, has been playing to sold-out audiences for 30 years. She has captured the dedication of audiences and critics alike. In addition to three specials on Netflix, she has appeared on such comedy fan favorite series as Comedy Central’s “This is Not Happening” and Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”
“Bothering Jesus,” Madigan’s standup album from the Netflix special of the same name, was released in 2018 and is the highest-selling release of any comedy album since 2014. It debuted on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, on The Nielson SoundScan Comedy Charts at No. 1 and on the Billboard Comedy Charts at No. 1. “Bothering Jesus” is Madigan’s sixth comedy album and third special currently available on Netflix.
Madigan has performed internationally at festivals in theaters in Ireland, England, Hong Kong, Australia and has filmed six Montreal Gala Shows at the Montreal Comedy Festival for CBC TV. She’s won the American Comedy Award for Best Female Comedian and the Phyllis Diller award for Best Female Comedian. She has done multiple USO tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Madigan is an advocate and fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis and Autism. Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, she splits her time between Los Angeles and a home in the Ozarks.