The Florida Orchestra will celebrate the season in December with a full schedule of concerts at venues throughout the Tampa Bay area.
The series of concerts will get underway with a Tampa Bay Times Masterworks selection featuring Mozart and011 Tchaikovsky. Concerts will be presented Friday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m., at the Straz Center, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa; Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., at Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg; and Sunday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
The concert will showcase some of the final notes put to paper by the two composers. Tchaikovsky poured his heart and soul into Symphony No. 6, “Pathetique,” and Mozart wrote the most sublime Clarinet Concerto. The program also will feature Return the Echo by Paul Richards of the University of Florida, one of TFO’s Beethoven-inspired fanfares to honor the 250 anniversary of his birth.
Michael Francis will conduct. The concert will feature Natalie Hoe on clarinet.
A pre-concert conversation will begin one hour prior to the performance. TFO musicians are collecting new unwrapped toys for kids in need during their annual toy drive. Bins will be in the lobby at all three concert halls.
Tickets start at $18. Visit floridaorchestra.org or call 727-892-3337.
Next up will be Holiday Pops, set for Friday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m., at the Straz Center; Saturday, Dec. 14, 2 and 8 p.m., at Mahaffey Theater; and Sunday, Dec. 15, 2 and 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall.
Daniel Black conducts this concert featuring holiday favorites such as “Sleigh Ride,” “The Nutcracker, and a very merry holiday sing-along. Audience members are encouraged to bring canned goods and other non-perishable items for TFO’s annual collection for Tampa Bay Harvest. Collection points will be available at Mahaffey Theater and Ruth Eckerd Hall. Bins for TFO’s annual toy drive will be in the lobby at all three concert halls.
Tickets start at $18. Visit floridaorchestra.org or call 727-892-3337.
Holiday Brass will be presented Thursday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa.
The incomparable brass and percussion sections of the Florida Orchestra will perform festive favorites in the exquisitely renovated historic Tampa Theatre. Daniel Black conducts arrangements for brass and percussion ensemble, including “Sleigh Ride,” “Ave Maria,” “The Nutcracker,” Messiah’s “Hallelujah Chorus,” and classic carols.
Tickets are $20. Visit floridaorchestra.org or call 727-892-3337.
The Florida Orchestra will present Handel’s Messiah Thursday, Dec. 19, 8 p.m., at Idlewild Baptist Church, 18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd., Lutz; Friday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m., at Mahaffey Theater; and Saturday, Dec. 21, 5 p.m., at Indian Rocks Baptist Church, 12685 Ulmerton Road, Largo.
Tickets for the Mahaffey Theater performance start at $18. General admission tickets for the two church performances is $30 a person.
With Michael Francis conducting, TFO will join the Master Chorale of Tampa Bay. Handel’s Messiah is a fixture at Christmastime in churches and concert halls around the world. The story goes that when Handel wrote the “Hallelujah” chorus, he exclaimed through tears: “I did think I saw heaven open, and saw the very face of God.”
Visit floridaorchestra.org or call 727-892-3337.
Now in its 52nd season, the Florida Orchestra is recognized as Tampa Bay’s leading performing arts institution, the largest professional orchestra in Florida, and one of the most vibrant and innovative orchestras in America. Under the leadership of Michael Francis, music director, TFO performs more than 130 concerts a season, with series of classical, popular, and morning coffee concerts in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater, as well as free Pops in the Park concerts. Dedicated to bringing music to all people, connecting to the community is a priority, with pre-concert talks, family and youth concerts and other educational activities.