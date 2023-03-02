ST. PETERSBURG — As part of the Palladium Chamber Series, Time for Three will perform Wednesday, March 8, 7:30 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $15. Call 727-823-2040 or visit mypalladium.org.
Defying convention and boundaries, Time for Three stands at the busy intersection of classical music, Americana, and singer-songwriter. To experience TF3 live is to hear the various eras, styles, and traditions of Western music fold in on themselves and emerge anew.
Bonded by an uncommon blend of their instruments fused together with their voices, Charles Yang (violin, vocals), Nicolas “Nick” Kendall (violin, vocals), and Ranaan Meyer (double bass, vocals), have found a unique voice of expression to share with the world.
Having graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Royal Albert Hall and Wiener Musikverein, their inimitable and mutable style fits equally well in an intimate club setting.
TF3 has performed with numerous symphony orchestras including the San Francisco Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, BBC Concert Orchestra, Czech Philharmonic, and the Baltimore Symphony, and held long residencies with the Indianapolis Symphony and the Sun Valley Music Festival Orchestra.
TF3 has a long-standing history of working with acclaimed contemporary classical composers including Chris Brubeck and Pulitzer Prize winners William Bolcom and Jennifer Higdon.
TF3 was featured on the “Night of the Proms” European arena tour sharing the stage with artists including Chaka Khan and Ronan Keating. The trio has collaborated with a diverse group of artists across many genres including Ben Folds, Branford Marsalis, Joshua Bell and others. Its latest project is an album released in June on Deutsche Grammophon, “Letters for the Future,” recorded with the Philadelphia Orchestra and conducted by Xian Zhang.
The Palladium Chamber Players is in its 10th year of bringing live classical chamber music to the Tampa Bay area. Presenting five concerts each season, the Palladium Chamber Players brings world-class artists to the Tampa Bay area.
Learn more about the series at mypalladium.org.