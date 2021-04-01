Syd Entel Galleries to present works of Helen Zarin
SAFETY HARBOR — Internationally known artist Helen Zarin will be the focus of a new show running April 10 through May 29 at Syd Entel Galleries and Susan Benjamin Glass Etc., 247 Main St., Safety Harbor.
Dubbed “A Creative Journey of Old, New and Things to Come,” the show will get underway with an opening reception set for Saturday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Zarin’s creative journey has progressed for over 30 years. Her body of work includes mixed media, oil, pastel and collage. Her subject matter incredibly diverse includes figures, faces, landscapes and flowers. These impressionistic abstract creations show off her huge creative talent.
Born in Shirae, Iran, in 1970, Zarin can remember beginning to paint at the early age of 5. Showing talent, her influential family encouraged her to invest in her artistic endeavors. She was recognized by the Iranian society and earned many national awards for her works.
Conditions in her native country eventually compelled Zarin to turn elsewhere for creative nourishment. She journeyed first to Europe where she displayed her works in Vienna before coming to the United States in 1993. She has continued her education, first in New York and Currently in Baltimore, Maryland, where she resides.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information, call Linda Gagliostro at 727-725-1808 or email linda@sydentelgalleries.com.
Buddy Guy concert rescheduled
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced the Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band concert on Thursday, May 13, at 8 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Friday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $53.25, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Creative Clay announces the virtual Good Folk Follies
ST. PETERSBURG — The Good Folk Follies & Silent Auction will open Saturday, May 1, with the Good Folk Follies, a variety show, from 7 to 8 p.m., on Facebook Live. The silent auction will conclude Friday, May 7.
Follies have historically helped our country deal with seemingly insurmountable challenges. In the early 20th century, Ziegfeld’s Follies provided light, inexpensive entertainment for the masses at a time when the country was at war, battling the Spanish Flu pandemic, and then the 1929 stock market crash. More than a century later, Creative Clay wants to provide accessible, inclusive entertainment during this challenging time. The Good Folk Follies plans to do just that.
“We wanted to create a fun and quirky event for our spring fundraiser, and this really fits the bill," said Creative Clay chief executive Kim Dohrman.
The entertainment lineup will include Creative Clay member artists, who will share their talents, as well as local performers, such as a balloon artist, magician, poet, and Irish step dancers.
Businesses that want to support Creative Clay are invited to donate a gift card/certificate to the Good Folk Follies Silent Auction. The silent auction will highlight businesses with the primary focus on bringing them new customers.
“With a gift card there’s an exact value and not a guessing game," said Shane Hoffman, development coordinator. "They are easy to distribute and can even be mailed. Gift cards offer opportunities to get great deals on favorite local hot spots. When you bid on a gift card you help Creative Clay, the business and help yourself to a unique experience.”
Businesses can also participate as a 2021 Creative Clay sponsor. Packages can be designed to provide market visibility and to create a beneficial partnership with Creative Clay. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, email Hoffman at shane@creativeclay.org or call 727-825.0515.
Creative Clay’s vision is to make the arts accessible to all. Its mission is to help people with disabilities achieve full and inclusive lives through access to the arts by providing expressive, educational, and vocational experiences.
Creative Clay’s core program is its Community Arts Program, which serves 50-60 adult artists with neuro-differences each week. Through the implementation of additional offerings, such as the inclusive Art Around the World summer camp, Summer Studio for older teens and young adults, Artlink employment program, Creative Care Arts in Wellness outreach program, and its Pinellas County Schools’ partnership Transition program, individuals of all ages and abilities are mentored, taught and empowered to become working artists who actively create, market and sell their work.
Learn more about Creative Clay, its vision of equality through art, and its programs at www.creativeclay.org.
Australian Pink Floyd Show North American tour canceled
CLEARWATER — The Australian Pink Floyd Show Tour recently announced that they have canceled the North American tour scheduled for this summer.
This tour includes a date at Ruth Eckerd Hall scheduled for Saturday, July 31.
“Due to ongoing concerns with COVID, we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming Australian Pink Floyd Show tour dates in North America previously rescheduled for summer 2021,” the band said in a press release announcing the cancellation. “We look forward to returning to North America. New dates for summer 2022 will be announced later in the year.”
Ticket holders will be contacted about refunds. For information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Tarpon Art Guild Gallery to present new exhibit
TARPON SPRINGS — “Florida through the Lens,” an all-photography exhibit, will be presented in April at the Tarpon Art Guild Gallery, 161 E. Tarpon Ave. in Tarpon Springs.
An awards reception will take place Friday, April 9, 5 to 7 p.m., at the gallery. The public is invited to the reception. Masks and social distancing will be required.
The exhibit will feature work from a dozen area photographers will be exhibited through the month. The subject is Florida.
For more information, call 727-744-3323.
Studio 1212 Art Gallery announces new exhibit
DUNEDIN — An opening reception for "Pachner Inspired" will take place Sunday, May 2, noon to 3 p.m., at Studio 1212 Art Gallery, 234 Monroe St., Dunedin.
Area artists will take part in an annual tribute to internationally-known artist William Pachner, who for a time lived, painted and taught in the Clearwater area. Studio 1212 was formed 50 years ago by some of his former students who wanted a place to create, exhibit and sell their work. Studio 1212 continues to remember him each year with an art show dedicated to him.
The gallery will be open to the public on Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For information and to peruse items at the gallery’s new online store, visit www.studio1212.org. Call 727-999-1524 for more details.
‘ABBA the Concert’ show rescheduled
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced “ABBA the Concert,” set on Sunday, July 25, has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $38.75, are on sale now.
“ABBA The Concert” continues to be the top ABBA tribute show in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the hits from ABBA, including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes All,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme” and “Dancing Queen.”
Nan Colton stars as Mrs. Tidbit in virtual presentation
GULFPORT — The Gulfport Senior Center Foundation will present Nan Colton as Mrs. Tidbit, a “loquacious and vivacious widow” living in the Sunshine City during the Roaring ’20s. The performance will be presented Friday, April 23, 7 p.m., live via Zoom.
Viewers will learn about the colorful history of St. Petersburg during the 1920s. Colton, a local playwright, director, storyteller, actress and arts educator, will appear in period costume. She developed the character as a way to entertain audiences as well as offer a glimpse into local history. The show will be 35 to 45 minutes long.
Following the presentation, viewers may post questions in the chat room to be answered by either Mrs. Tidbit or Colton.
Tickets are $21.19, which includes a $1.19 convenience fee. For tickets, visit mrstidbit.eventbrite.com. After tickets are purchased, a confirmation email will be sent. Links to the Zoom presentation will be sent starting two weeks prior to the event. Links may not be shared. The original ticket holder’s name will be required for entry.
Coffee & Conversation to present Bryan Voliton
DUNEDIN — The Coffee & Conversation series, sponsored by the Dunedin Fine Art Center’s Sterling Society, has returned in a new virtual incarnation. The next session, set for Tuesday, April 13 at noon on Zoom, will feature Bryan Voliton.
Preregistration is required. Login details will be provided for all those who register at www.dfac.org. This year’s series is sponsored by Dianne Wheatley Giolotti.
In his presentation, “Creative Resilience,” Voliton will discuss his journey as a creative and what it takes to develop the resiliency to succeed. He explains that “resiliency is built from having the courage to consistently work through tough situations.”
A visual artist, Voliton enjoyed a successful graphic design career where he often took on a mentoring role with his peers. He enjoyed solving communication challenges for businesses and brands and helping other creatives find their stride.
“While I excelled at partnering with businesses and brands, from local to global in scale, I was never meant to hang my hat in a corporate environment,” Voliton said. “I needed to determine my own creative path and that meant learning the ins and outs of starting a business. As I established my company, I began to work with startup business owners who needed more than just a skilled marketer. The more I worked through branding strategies with clients, the more I found myself helping them define who they are, who they wanted to be, and how to craft a life they longed to live.”
The focus of his business has shifted to helping creatives develop the personal skills to be the best version of themselves and able to pursue the work they are meant to do.
“Through many outlets like, The Unmanageables Podcast, Live Morning Meditations on Facebook, and Tuning In, a subscription of curated content, I am using my wide range of skills to prepare people to be visionaries, storytellers, and courageous action-takers,” Voliton explained.
Dunedin Fine Art Center is at 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. For information, call 727-298-3322 or visit www.dfac.org.