TARPON SPRINGS — The summer exhibition series at the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art will highlight renowned Florida artists who raise awareness of the effects of climate change on our most precious resource: water.
The museum is at 600 E. Klosterman Road, on the Tarpon Springs Campus of St. Petersburg College. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is by donation. The museum is closed on Mondays and major holidays. For more information, visit leeparattner.org.
The upcoming exhibitions will dive deep into Florida’s waterways and climate change.
“Balance of Water: Carol Mickett & Robert Stackhouse,” on view from May 21 through Aug. 27, explores the unseen forces in nature that keep our planet in check and envisions what could happen when imbalance pushes these forces to the brink. Creating a forum for dialog where art and science converge, Carol Mickett and Robert Stackhouse’s monumental paintings push the conversation of climate change in new directions in a visually poetic way that is all-encompassing, yet intimate in feeling.
This journey through the exhibition mirrors the flow of the Gulf Stream which continues through “Florida’s Waterways: Homage to Tarpon Springs,” on view May 21 through Aug. 27. Paintings and sculptures by Christopher Still, Allen Leepa, Bill Renc, Dale Chihuly and others pay homage to our local waters and touch on environmental issues close to home. “Florida’s Waterways” continues with a second installment, on view June 18 through Oct. 16. Artists including Clyde Butcher, Denis Gaston and others consider the human impact on our environment.
Throughout the galleries, artworks are paired with educational text, iPad kiosks, and QR Codes that encourage scientific inquiry. Central to the exhibitions is a gallery in-the-round. Its exterior walls reveal the consequences of this climate crisis as the waters at the equator heat up and set the world ablaze. In contrast, the interior gallery space offers a safe haven where Mickett and Stackhouse’s pristine tidal paintings are a place of reflection.
Balance of Water: Carol Mickett & Robert Stackhouse
May 21-Aug. 27
“Balance of Water” highlights contemporary artists Carol Mickett and Robert Stackhouse, whose collaborative work raises awareness of the effects of climate change on our waterways.
As this delicate ecosystem nears a tipping point, they explore ways to alleviate the warming of our waters and reveal the consequences of the rapidly changing climate with a sense of mindfulness and urgency. Since relocating from St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs in 2017, Mickett and Stackhouse unveil their work to their recently adopted community for the first time. This series of sixteen monumental paintings and prints tells the overarching story of the effects of global warming.
Water shapes our lands and is essential to our survival. More than two-thirds of our planet is covered in water, yet only 2.5% is drinkable. This finite resource produces energy, sustains our communities, and balances the earth’s climate system. Fossil fuel emissions from human activity is the greatest contributor to global warming. In recent decades, increased levels of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases have built up in the earth’s atmosphere causing temperatures and sea levels to rise.
Scientists are sounding the alarm as this warming trend has accelerated, leading to shifts in the climate system, which affect our food and water supply, economy, and our future. Important to regulating our climate are the ocean’s global currents, trees, and mangroves, all of which are essential for absorbing CO2. Mickett and Stackhouse use these elements as a common thread throughout this exhibition. Through a visual language comprised of symbols, such as the mangrove and ice cube tray, they weave together a story that raises questions about climate change and offers creative ways to heal our waters.
Art as a universal language provides a visceral experience that encourages meditation and inquiry. Mickett and Stackhouse’s collaborative work inspires us to pause for a moment to contemplate the world around us and also serves as a call to action.
Carol Mickett and Robert Stackhouse have been making art collaboratively for 22 years. They create two-dimensional and three-dimensional art that focuses on water and water-related issues. Museums, collectors, commercial developers and government agencies collect and commission their work, which includes large-scale sculptural projects throughout the country.
Mickett comes to the collaboration from a background of philosophy, film, radio, poetry, and theater, in addition to the visual arts. With a doctorate in philosophy, she worked in academia for over a decade and currently serves on the Boards of Tarpon Springs Sustainability, the Pinellas County Urban League, and North Pinellas Advocates for Racial Equity.
Stackhouse is a well-known sculptor, painter, and printmaker with an honorary doctorate from the University of South Florida. His work is collected by the Museum of Modern Art, The National Gallery of Australia, and other major museums.
Florida’s Waterways: Homage to Tarpon Springs
May 21-Aug. 27
Florida’s Waterways features two installments of selected works from the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art collection, which are interpreted through the lens of climate change on our state’s diverse waters and beyond.
“Florida’s Waterways: Homage to Tarpon Springs,” on view May 21 through Aug. 27, welcomes Carol Mickett and Robert Stackhouse to our community by making connections with fellow Tarpon Springs artists Allen Leepa, Christopher Still, and others, on the subject of water and climate change.
Pointing north towards Tarpon Springs’ historic sponge docks, LRMA’s Atrium gallery highlights paintings and sculptures by five renowned artists who are tied to our community and pay homage to our surrounding waters and marine life. Works by Allen Leepa, Christopher Still, Dale Chihuly, Bill Renc, and Nancy Cervenka touch on environmental issues close to home. Florida’s diverse waterways and low-lying lands are the most affected by climate change in the United States. It is imperative, now more than ever, that we protect our natural resources and our future.
Florida’s Waterways
June 18-Oct. 16
“Florida’s Waterways” continues with a second installment, on view June 18 through Oct. 16, in the Lothar and Mildred Uhl Works on Paper Gallery. From rivers and marshes to the Everglades and the Gulf of Mexico, photographers Clyde Butcher, Barry Anderson, and Robert von Sternberg, and painter Denis Gaston, explore life above and below the surface as we consider the human impact on our environment and the accelerated effects of global warming.
Related programs
Several programs will be presented in conjunction with the summer series of exhibitions.
“Balance of Water with Carol Mickett and Robert Stackhouse,” a gallery talk, will be take place Sunday, May 22, 3 to 4 p.m., at the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art, on the SPC Tarpon Springs Campus, in the Fine Arts Building Auditorium. Admission is free but donations are welcome. Attendees will join LRMA Curator Christine Renc-Carter and Tarpon Springs artists Carol Mickett and Robert Stackhouse as they discuss raising awareness of climate change on our waterways through art.
“Interior Waterways and Climate Change with Carol Mickett and Mallory Dimmitt,” a gallery talk, will be offered Thursday, July 21, 6 to 7:30 p.m., in the Interactive Gallery at the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art.
Admission is free, but donations are welcome. Attendees will. join artist Carol Mickett and conservationist Mallory Dimmitt, CEO of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Coalition, as they discuss the importance of the waterways in the interior of the state of Florida and how they impact and are impacted by climate change.
Additional programs will be added throughout the summer. For more information on upcoming programs, visit www.leeparattner.org/calendar.