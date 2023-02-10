TAMPA — The Squirrel Nut Zippers will perform Saturday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
According to Concerted Efforts, the band’s booking agency, the Squirrel Nut Zippers began their musical journey in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in the mid 1990s. Initially, the outfit was established as a musician’s escape from the cookie-cutter world of modern rock radio at the time.
Jimbo Mathus, along with wife Katherine Whalen and drummer Chris Phillips, formed the band as a casual musical foray playing for friends and family around town. It wasn’t long before the band — which had grown in size — developed a reputation for delivering a quirky mix of jazz chords, folk music, and punk rock leanings. Their sound soon attracted a national audience.
With grunge and alternative rock in full swing back, the Squirrel Nut Zippers released their debut album in 1995. “The Inevitable” sounded like nothing happening musically at the time. After the band’s sophomore release “Hot” became a surprise commercial success, the group went on to sell more than 3 million albums between 1995 and 2003.
During this stage of their career, the Squirrel Nut Zippers performed Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve broadcast. They played Carnegie Hall with Tony Bennet and appeared as a musical guest on Sesame Street. They showed up on all the late-night television programming, including Letterman, Leno, and Conan. They even had a custom animated video made by “The Simpsons.” The band also performed at Bill Clintons Inaugural Presidential Ball.
Since those days the Squirrel Nut Zippers have continued to perform to a wide variety of audiences, venues and settings, and have recently released two new studio albums, including 2018’s “Beasts of Burgundy,” which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Jazz Albums Chart; and 2020’s “Lost Songs of Doc Souchon,” which features both new material along with a few songs from the past, such as “Animule Ball” which was originally recorded in 1938 by Jelly Roll Morton.