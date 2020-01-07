LARGO — A Brother’s Revival, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of one of the most influential bands of the 1970s, will perform a tribute to the Allman Brothers Band Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets range from $24.50 to $39.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
A Brother’s Revival features bass player David “Rook” Goldflies, a former member of the Allman Brothers Band; as well as Dickey Betts Band alum Mike Kach on keyboards and vocals.
Goldflies has spent most of his life in Florida. Prior to his joining the Allman Brothers Band, he was tapped to perform on the hit single “Black Betty” with the group that later became Ram Jam. He took a job with Dickey Betts and the Great Southern Band in 1978. When the Allman Brothers Band reformed, Betts asked him to join as the bass player.
Goldflies ended up playing on the Allman Brothers Band’s “Enlightened Rogues,” “Reach for the Sky” and “Brothers of the Road.”
Few singers have the range and passion to successfully cover Gregg Allman’s music. A Brother's Revival is fortunate to feature the voice of singer Mike Kach. Kach shares the vocal duties with Dickey Betts in his band, Dickey Betts and Great Southern. His strong, bluesy voice delivers a vocal reminiscent of Gregg's iconic sound. As for the catalog of fan favorites written and performed by Dickey Betts, A Brother's Revival introduces Joe Weiss, whose voice will take the audience back to a time when Betts’ melodic vocal and wailing instrumentals built a legion of Southern rock fans that still stand strong today.
Rounding out the tribute band will be Matt Siegal on guitar, Dick Reinlie on drums and Kevin Lacour on drums.
A Brother's Revival will perform all the Allman Brothers Band’s most memorable classic hits, including “Whipping Post,” “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed,” “Southbound,” “Ramblin Man,” “Melissa,” “Jessica,” “One Way Out,” “Midnight Rider,” “Soulshine,” “Statesboro Blues,” and of course, “Revival.” The song list will change from show to show, with unexpected jams added — just as the 'Brothers have always done to keep the show exciting for their fans.
For information on A Brother’s Revival, including upcoming shows, visit abrothersrevival.com.