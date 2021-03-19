St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival set
ST. PETE BEACH — American Craft Endeavors will present the St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in downtown St. Pete Beach.
This open-air craft festival will feature more than 100 of the nation’s finest contemporary crafters and will showcase a plethora of American handmade wares ranging from one-of-a-kind jewelry, ceramics, pottery, personalized gifts, and much, much more. This show will also feature an expansive dedicated green market with plants, exotic flora, and handmade bath and body products.
The event is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.artfestival.com.
The popular two-day outdoor craft festival offers a chance for residents to peruse and shop for practical and whimsical works of quality, handmade art while enjoying the beautiful Florida weather. It’s a perfect opportunity to take a break from the mall. Shoppers can peruse thousands of unique, customizable and creative gift ideas. Pets on leashes are always welcome to join their human companions as they stroll through the festival, which includes a full green market of live plants, handmade soaps, delicious edibles and more. Adding to the pleasure of the outing, patrons can meet the artisans behind the works and discover the techniques and inspirations behind each creation.
American Craft Endeavors has implemented a number of safety measures for the socially-distanced, outdoor event, including the following:
• Masks are mandatory inside the show site for everyone except children under the age of 2. A face shield is an option for extra protection over your mandatory mask but the mask must be on underneath.
• Entrances and exits will be monitored for one-way traffic.
• Visitors should reserve free time slot on Eventbrite.
• Social distancing is required between artists and patrons, and patron groups.
• Patrons are asked to stay home if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19, awaiting test results for COVID-19, or show any symptoms of the virus.
• Guests are also asked to utilize hand-washing and sanitizing stations on a regular basis and avoid casual touching.
American Craft Endeavors present a number of juried outdoor craft showcases each year. Crafters are hand-selected from hundreds of applicants.
LAB Theater Project to present ‘An Evening with Eberlein’
TAMPA — LAB Theater Project will present “An Evening with Eberlein,” running March 18 through April 4, at 812 E. Henderson Ave. in Ybor City, with in-house and live streaming options, and video-on-demand.
Performance times are Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. Shows are available both by livestream and limited in-house seating. For the live stream online option, audience members will be emailed a link for home viewing the day of the performance. For the in-house option, please note that only 10 seats will be made available per performance, and house opens 30 minutes before curtain. LAB Theater Project has prepared the theater space firmly adhering to physically distanced guidelines for actors, crew, and audience safety. LAB Theater Project wants patrons to feel safe coming to the theater; full health and safety procedures may be found online at www.labtheaterproject.com/covid-19.
Both in-person and livestream tickets are $28, and available only by advance purchase. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Starting the second week of the run, March 25, LAB will offer video-on-demand tickets for the remaining two weekends of the production. There will be no livestream tickets available during the final weekend of the run, April 1-4. To purchase tickets, visit www.labtheaterproject.com.
“An Evening with Eberlein” consists of three plays, including “I’ll String Along with You” and “Click: A Travel Motif,” directed by Caroline Jett; and “Jack: A Love Story,” directed by Roz Potenza. In “I’ll String Along with You,” audiences meet Sarah (Leah LoSchiavo) and Laurel (Katie Calahan), a married couple attempting to navigate a tense situation after Sarah’s estranged son (Orion Flanagan) spends the night.
“A mother’s guilt, a broken relationship between mother and son, hiding things from a spouse, attempting to get a spouse to face an unpleasant reality, commitment to one’s marriage, all this and more is packed into this moving one act,” said Jett in a press release promoting the production. “’String’ speaks to family dynamics and turbulent relationships that many people face.”
“Click: A Travel Motif” follows James (Chazzz Macartney) and Jerry (Lance Felton) in a thought-provoking piece challenging the audience to be honest about deeply-rooted perceptions. In this fast-moving percussive-language piece, two successful Black men waiting for a bus interact with each other and the city traffic as they deal with and survive relentless snap judgements.
“It is my sincere hope that this piece opens a conversation about bias and makes us examine how we react to those around us,” said Jett. “The smallest, seemingly innocuous things we say and do can have cumulative damage, but we have the ability to change.”
“Jack: A Love Story” is a decidedly skewed look at what happens when the fairytale we think we know so well ends. With the help of an omniscient, offbeat Beatnik (Lance Felton) and the setting of San Francisco of the 1960s as a backdrop, we see yet another version of “Not so … Happily Ever After” unfold as Jack of all nursery rhyme and fairytale fame (Miles Randolph) and Brick of Three Little Pigs (Orion Flanagan), two cellmates recently released from Alcatraz, navigate life outside of prison.
“As the Director of ‘Jack,’ I’ve enjoyed pulling at the strings of this fractured fairytale and exploring the seamy side of things,” said Potenza. “Not every story is as it appears and this is no exception.”
Playwright Jared Eberlein says he was immediately struck by the rarity and privilege of the opportunity when LAB approached him about producing his three one acts.
“I was moved by the realization that this production would open almost a year to the week after live performances around the world were put on indefinite pause due to a pandemic. It has been a year of witnessing artists as resilient, creative and adaptive creatures. There were many days when I wondered if these extraordinary times would bend us too far. To have a play running now is my answer: The times have changed us, changed the way we do things, but it has not broken us.”
Eberlein said that LAB Theater Project has been at the forefront of finding ways forward.
“I have found myself landed in the middle of a cohort — a tribe — a family of Tampa-based artists who are committed to storytelling and to every season, cultivating a more creative and welcoming space for artists in the community,” Eberlein continued. “LAB has found and maintained a meeting place for committed creatives to tell stories and ask tough questions of the artists involved and audiences who share in the journey.”
Steve Hackett concert rescheduled
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced that the Steve Hackett set for Wednesday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Friday, April 22, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Hackett will perform the Genesis album “Selling England by the Pound” as well as selections from “Seconds Out.” Tickets, starting at $45, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
GCAA to present Crafter’s Closet Sale
PINELLAS PARK — The Gulf Coast Artists’ Alliance will host its second annual Crafter’s Closet Sale Saturday, March 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the GCAA Creative Zone, 5619 70th Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
The sale will feature gently used arts and craft supplies, as well as artwork, prints, frames and mats, fabric, tiles, jewelry, art books and more. Members will also be set up in the parking lot to sell their individual art. Proceeds from the event go towards the programs of the Gulf Coast Artists’ Alliance, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.
The event is free and open to the public. CDC COVID-19 safety guidelines will be observed.
To donate art related supplies, email Judy Vienneau at director@gcaa-fl.org.