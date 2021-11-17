A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’
- Genre: Supernatural comedy
- Cast: Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts
- Director: Jason Reitman
- Rated: PG-13
From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe.
In “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman.
The film is scheduled to be released Nov. 19 by Sony.
‘King Richard’
- Genre: Biographical drama
- Cast: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, and Jon Bernthal
- Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green
- Rated: PG-13
Armed with a clear vision and a brazen 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his daughters, Venus and Serena, into history.
Training on abandoned tennis courts in Compton, California, the girls are shaped by their father’s unyielding commitment and their mother’s balanced perspective and keen intuition, defying the seemingly insurmountable odds and prevailing expectations laid before them. Based on the true story that will inspire the world, “King Richard” follows the uplifting journey of a family whose unwavering resolve and unconditional belief ultimately delivers two of the world’s greatest sports legends.
The film will be released Nov. 19 in theaters and on HBO Max.
‘The Power of the Dog’
- Genre: Western drama
- Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie, Genevieve Lemon, Keith Carradine, and Frances Conroy
- Director: Jane Campion
- Rated: R
Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother George (Jesse Plemons) brings home a new wife and her son (Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee), Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.
The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release Nov. 17, prior to streaming on Netflix on Dec. 1.
‘Extinct’
- Genre: Computer-animated adventure comedy
- Cast: Rachel Bloom, Adam Devine, Zazie Beetz, Ken Jeong, Catherine O'Hara, Benedict Wong, Reggie Watts and Jim Jefferies
- Director: David Silverman
- Rated: R
Two creatures known as Flummels find themselves transported from 1835 to modern day Shanghai.
The film is scheduled to be released Nov. 19 on Netflix.
‘C’mon C’mon’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann, Scoot McNairy, Molly Webster, Jaboukie Young-White, and Woody Norman
- Director: Mike Mills
- Rated: R
Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) and his young nephew (Woody Norman) forge a tenuous but transformational relationship when they are unexpectedly thrown together in this delicate and deeply moving story about the connections between adults and children, the past and the future, from writer-director Mike Mills.
The film is scheduled to be released Nov. 19 by A24.
‘Black Friday’
- Genre: Horror and comedy
- Cast: Devon Sawa, Ivana Baquero, Ryan Lee, Stephen Peck, Michael Jai White, and Bruce Campbell
- Director: Casey Tebo
- Not rated
On Thanksgiving night, a group of disgruntled toy store employees begrudgingly arrive for work to open the store at midnight for the busiest shopping day of the year. Meanwhile, an alien parasite crashes to Earth in a meteor.
This group of misfits led by store manager Jonathan (Bruce Campbell) and longtime employee Ken (Devon Sawa) soon find them themselves battling against hordes of holiday shoppers who have been turned into monstrous creatures hellbent on a murderous rampage on Black Friday.
The film is scheduled to be released Nov. 19 by Screen Media Films.