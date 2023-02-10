TAMPA — Christian hardcore trio Show Me the Body will perform Tuesday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $20. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
Based in New York City, Show Me The Body features members Julian Cashwan Pratt on banjo and vocals, Harlan Steed on bass, and Jackie McDermott on drums.
“Trouble the Water,” the band’s most recently release, is described as “an invocation to a like-minded global community to consider the alchemy of family-building and of turning water to blood.” The album references and pays homage to the New York sound — not a musical genre, but the people and subcultures that encapsulate its foundation, style, and spirit.
“Trouble the Water” was recorded at the band’s Corpus Studios in Long Island City, with veteran metal producer Arthur Rizk and co-engineered by Aidan Bradley.
Since 2015, Show Me the Body have expanded their international music community into an independent label, recording studio, and community-organizing platform. The band recently completed a tour with support from Soul Glo and WiFiGawd, which included their inaugural stint at In Broad Daylight festivals in New York and Los Angeles. Through the “intentional cultivation of their local and global chosen families, and a decade-long dedication to sustaining the New York sound,” Show Me the Body has solidified a legacy of confronting and shifting any limitations of the hardcore genre.