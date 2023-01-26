Classic Albums Live Series schedule announced
CLEARWATER — The Classic Albums Live Series continues in 2023 with performances at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Single show tickets are priced at $50, $45 and $35. Classic Albums Live Series packages, which include a ticket to four selected Classic Albums Live shows, are priced at $99. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. All performances begin at 8 p.m.
Following is a look at upcoming performances in the series:
The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band: Saturday, April 15
“Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” was the eighth studio album released by the Beatles in 1967. The album is regarded by musicologists as an early concept album that advanced the roles of sound composition and psychedelic imagery in popular music. In 1967, the album received four Grammy awards, including Album of the Year, which was the first rock LP to do so. The album contained legendary songs like “With a Little Help from My Friends” and “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.”
Tom Petty – Damn the Torpedoes: Sunday, May 21
“Damn the Torpedoes” is the third studio album released by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The 1979 release is considered the band’s breakthrough album. Popular songs off the album include “Don’t Do Me Like That,” “You Tell Me,” and “Louisiana Rain.”
Supertramp – Breakfast in America: Friday, July 14
“Breakfast in America” was Supertramp’s sixth studio album. Released in 1979, “Breakfast in America” was the band’s bestselling album and produced four Billboard hit singles: “The Logical Song,” “Goodbye Stranger,” “Take the Long Way Home” and “Breakfast in America.” The band won two Grammy Awards in 1980 for “Breakfast in America,” including Best Album Package and Best Engineered Non-Classical Recording, as well as nominations for Album of the Year and Best Pop Performance.
Led Zeppelin – Physical Graffiti: Friday, Aug. 25
Released in 1975, “Physical Graffiti” was Led Zeppelin’s sixth studio album. The album was released on the band’s new record label, Swan Song Records. Songs include Led Zeppelin hits like “Black Country Woman,” “Kashmir” and “Sick Again.”
AC/DC – Back in Black: Friday, Sept. 8
“Back in Black” was released by AC/DC in 1980 after their breakthrough album “Highway to Hell.” “Back in Black” is considered one of the most influential hard rock and heavy metal albums. It features the popular songs “You Shook Me All Night Long,” “Hells Bells” and “Back in Black.”
Classic Albums Live forgoes the gimmickry of costumes and impersonations, putting the music first. The musicians tackle well-known music, concentrating solely on recreating it as one would remember it from the original recording. The attention to detail is impressive — every sound from the album is re-created live on stage.
Artists, volunteers sought for Artspring Exhibition
SOUTH PASADENA — The city of South Pasadena is looking for volunteers to help with the annual Artspring Exhibition, set for Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11.
Shifts are available from March 6-12.
Artists are also needed to exhibit their artwork in the following mediums: clay, fiber, wood, metals, glass, photography, paper, or paint. Sculptures may be submitted in clay, wood, metals, or glass. First, second and third place ribbons will be awarded in three categories: artwork, photography, and sculpture. Also to be awarded are the Mayor's Award and honorable mention ribbons. No entry fee is required.
To volunteer, register, or for more information, call 727-347-4171 or email cityhall@mysouthpasadena.com.
DFAC is seeking donations for Trashy Treasures Art Sale
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Fine Art Center is currently accepting gently used artwork and art related supplies for the annual Trashy Treasures Art Sale, Tampa Bay’s biggest art garage sale.
The sale will take place on Sunday, March 19, 1 to 4 p.m., at 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
Donations may be dropped off at Dunedin Fine Art Center and will be accepted Jan. 28, as well as Feb. 1 and 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Trashy Treasures Preview Party featuring the best of trashy treasures will be held Saturday, March 18, starting at 6 p.m. Admission to the preview part is $10.
For more information, call 727-298-3322 or email events@dfac.org.
Once an Outlaw show comes to Largo
LARGO — Central Park Performing Arts Center will present Once an Outlaw: A Southern Rock All-Star Band on Saturday, Jan. 28, 8 p.m., at 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $19.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Once an Outlaw brings together current and former members of Southern rock’s most famous bands. This alumni show celebrates the Allman Brothers, Outlaws, and Marshall Tucker Band, to name a few. Members include Chris Anderson of Outlaws and Grinderswitch; David Goldflies of Allman Brothers; Mike Kach of Dickey Betts Band and Great Southern; Chuck Farrell of Jon Butcher Blues Project; AJ Vallee of Southern Rock All Stars and Peacheaters; and Chris Hicks of Marshall Tucker and Outlaws.
Outpost611 Eatery & Taphouse opens satellite concession at Ruth Eckerd Hall
CLEARWATER — Susan M. Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall president and CEO, recently announced that Outpost 611 Eatery & Taphouse will offer food for purchase at the John Geigle Grand Lobby bar prior to performances at Ruth Eckerd Hall.
The one-year agreement took effect Jan. 17, with the first of three Riverdance 25th anniversary performances. Guests attending concerts and events at Ruth Eckerd Hall will be able to enjoy a variety of dishes from the Clearwater eatery and taphouse.
“I am thrilled to announce this partnership with owners Wendy and Ian McCarthy,” Crockett said in a press release. “I am certain our guests will enjoy the delicious food from this very popular eatery.”
“We are very excited to partner with Ruth Eckerd Hall,” said Wendy McCarthy, owner of Outpost611 Eatery & Taphouse. “We will offer a variety of delicious menu items that we serve at the Outpost611, prepared fresh daily and ready to serve.”
Since 2020, Outpost611 Eatery & Taphouse, a family owned and operated local eatery in Clearwater has prided themselves in homemade food along with the freshest of ingredients and a cuisine to attract all different palates and taste profiles. The McCarthy’s are proud to be Ambassador’s to Leonidas Chocolates, which celebrates 110 years this year. Outpost 611 treats employees and their guests as their family.
For information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Highland Recreation to host Largo Playcon
LARGO — The fourth annual Largo Playcon gaming and comic convention will take place Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Highland Recreation Center, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
This family-friendly event is for fans of all ages with an appreciation for gaming and comics.
Playcon is a celebration of nerd culture and will feature vendors catering to these interests that include toys, collectibles, artwork, apparel, comic books, games, and more. There will also be gaming competitions, free-play gaming, cosplay contest and guests, and panels.
Event wristbands are now on sale and can be purchased at Highland Recreation and online at PlayLargo.com. Cost is $7 in advance and $10 day of for ages 12 and up. Ages 11 and younger are free.
Event organizers are currently accepting applications for vendor spaces, panel submissions, and sponsorships. Call 727-518-3016 or email elafonta@largo.com.
For information on Playcon, call 727-518-3016 or visit PlayLargo.com/Playcon.