TAMPA — Luann de Lesseps will present her new cabaret-style show “Christmas with the Countess” Tuesday, Dec. 28, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $30. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
An original cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York,” one of the most successful franchises in television history, Luann de Lesseps made her cabaret debut with #CountessAndFriends selling out shows at Feinstein’s/54 Below in New York City. The show has since received rave reviews from Vanity Fair and The New York Times. Due to its success, Live Nation signed her to a multi-show deal for an expanded national tour where she continues to sell out venues coast to coast.
Ranked the No. 1 Housewife by TV Guide, topping all 46 housewives across all the franchised cities, de Lesseps is a model-turned-countess who has transformed her career as a nurse, author, philanthropist, actress, and now a successful cabaret star.
A champion for many charitable organizations including the American Cancer Society, GLAAD, and ACE Partnership for the Homeless, de Lesseps most recently partnered with the Fortune Society which supports formerly incarcerated inmates by helping them build a successful life path as they reenter into society. She’s currently working on her next book after authoring the best-selling book “Class with the Countess: How to Live with Elegance & Flair.”