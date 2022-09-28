Sept. 30
• Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin with Bush; Friday, Sept. 30, 5:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Blue’s Clues, Friday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Remi Wolf, Friday, Sept. 30, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Sunset Music Series featuring More Is More; Friday, Sept. 30, 7 to 9 p.m., at Weaver Park, Dunedin. Call 727-812-4530 or visit www.DunedinGov.com.
• Lucii, Friday, Sept. 30, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, Tampa. Visit www.theritzybor.com.
• The Bearded Brothers, Friday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa. Call 813-971-0666 or visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
Oct. 1
• Spyro Gyra, Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Grum, Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, Tampa. Visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Luke Bryan, Saturday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union, Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Southern Soul Music Festival, Saturday, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., at the Straz Center, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Oct. 2
• El Gran Combo, Sunday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center, Tampa. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Sunday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at the Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Ongoing
• “Beau Jest,” through Oct. 23, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, Clearwater. Call 727-446-5898 or visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” through Oct. 9, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Green Day’s American Idiot,” through Oct. 2, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, St. Petersburg. Call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.