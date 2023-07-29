ST. PETERSBURG —Florida bluesman Selwyn Birchwood will celebrate the recent release of his fourth Alligator Records album, “Exorcist,” with a performance on Saturday, Aug. 5, 8 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $25. Visit www.mypalladium.org.
On “Exorcist,” Birchwood delivers the most far-reaching, musically adventurous album of his career. Recorded in Florida and produced by Grammy Award-winner Tom Hambridge, each of the 13 vividly detailed songs was written and arranged by Birchwood.
The soul-baring tracks all hit with lasting rhymes and unexpected rhythms. Each twists its own tale, ranging from the love-gone-wrong “Horns Below Her Halo” to the love-gone-terrifying “Exorcist” to the autobiographical “Underdog.”
Birchwood first hit the blues scene in 2011 with the self-released, self-produced “FL Boy.” After winning the 2013 International Blues Challenge in Memphis, beating 150 other bands, Birchwood found doors swinging open.
He took a giant step forward in 2014 with his Alligator Records debut album, “Don’t Call No Ambulance.” The album earned rave reviews from critics and won both the Living Blues Award and the Blues Music Award for Best New Artist Debut. He followed in 2016 with fan-favorite “Pick Your Poison” and, in 2021, with the groundbreaking “Living in a Burning House.” He won the BMA Song of the Year Award for that album’s “I’d Climb Mountains.”
Now, with “Exorcist,” Birchwood and his band are ready to deliver the new songs live to audiences around the world.
“My goal is to be sure you cannot listen passively,” Birchwood said. “We’re going to make you dance, and we’re going to make you think.”
The young guitarist, lap steel player, songwriter and vocalist continues to chart a course for the future of the blues with his original music. He has developed a sound he calls “Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues” — part deep blues, part psychedelic rock, part booty-shaking funk and part Southern soul.
“Exorcist” will be available on purple vinyl LP, CD and digitally. The first single, the ripped-from-the-headlines howler “FLorida Man,” was released May 9. Birchwood's hometown radio station, Tampa's WMNF, gave “FLorida Man” its worldwide debut on April 14.
Birchwood is one of Florida’s own: Born in 1985 in Orlando, he picked us his first guitar at age 13. Before long, he was doing better than average just mimicking what he heard on the radio. When he realized that the popular grunge rock, hip-hop and metal of the 1990s didn’t truly inspire him, he found himself looking for a different sound.
Somewhere along the line, he heard Jimi Hendrix. By 17, Birchwood was deep into the blues, listening to Albert King, Freddie King, Albert Collins, Muddy Waters, Lightnin’ Hopkins and especially Buddy Guy.
As Birchwood’s proficiency grew, he learned that one of his neighbors was a blues guitarist – and had a band. That’s when Texas-born blues legend Sonny Rhodes came into the picture. Rhodes welcomed the 19-year-old and started jamming with him. About a month later, Rhodes told Birchwood to pack his bags and join him on the road. Taking the youngster under his wing, Rhodes not only taught Birchwood guitar and lap steel, but also how to conduct business, how to run a band and how to reach an audience.
When it came time, Rhodes insisted Birchwood go to college, but he held the guitar spot in his band open for him whenever he was available. Birchwood, through hard work and scholarships, earned his MBA from the University of Tampa.
“I challenged myself to get that degree,” Birchwood says on his official website. “These days, it’s not good enough to just be a good player.”
Combining the musical lessons learned from Rhodes and his business acumen, Birchwood, now living in Tampa, formed the Selwyn Birchwood Band in 2010.