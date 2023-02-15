Feb. 17

 

Badfish

Feb. 17, 7 p.m.

Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

 

Marty Stuart

Feb. 17, 8 p.m.

Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

 

The Temptations and The Four Tops

Feb. 17, 8 p.m.

Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

 

The Steepwater Band

Feb. 17, 8 p.m.

The Attic at Rock Brothers, Ybor City. Visit www.theatticyborcity.com.

 

Disco Night featuring Almost ABBA and the Shee Gees

Feb. 17, 8 p.m.

Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo. Visit LargoArts.com.

 

Mania: the ABBA Tribute

Feb. 17, 8 p.m.

Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg. Visit TheMahaffey.com.

 

Ward Davis

Feb. 17, 8 p.m.

Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.

 

Bert Kreischer

Feb. 17, 7 p.m.

Amalie Arena, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

 

Feb. 18

 

Dancing with the Stars

Feb. 18, 4 and 8 p.m.

Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

 

Paul Thorn

Feb. 18, 8 p.m.

Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

 

Mardi Gras Parade and Festival

Feb. 18, 1 to 11 p.m.

Downtown Dunedin. Visit www.MardiGrasDunedin.com.

 

Shake Baby Shake featuring Lance Lipinsky

Feb. 18, 8 p.m.

Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, Pinellas Park. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

 

Mike and the Moonpies

Feb. 18, 8 p.m.

Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.

 

Tinsley Ellis

Feb. 18, 8 p.m.

Attic at Rock Brothers, Ybor City. Visit www.theatticyborcity.com.

 

Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation

Feb. 18, 1 and 4 p.m.

The Straz Center, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org.

 

“Shakespeare in the Dark II,” Saturday and

Feb. 18-19, 2 and 7 p.m.

Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, Tarpon Springs. Visit tarponarts.org.

 

Feb. 19

 

Stayin’ Alive: A Bee Gees Tribute: 

Feb. 19, 1 p.m.

Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

 

The Electric Light Orchestra Experience featuring Evil Woman

Feb. 19, 8 p.m.

Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

 

Dunedin Concert Band: El Pirate Capitan Jazz

Feb. 19, 3 p.m.

Dunedin Community Center, Dunedin. Visit www.TheDCB.com.

 

Vandoliers

Feb. 19, 8 p.m.

Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.

  

 