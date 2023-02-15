Feb. 17
Badfish
Feb. 17, 7 p.m.
Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Visit www.jannuslive.com.
Marty Stuart
Feb. 17, 8 p.m.
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The Temptations and The Four Tops
Feb. 17, 8 p.m.
Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The Steepwater Band
Feb. 17, 8 p.m.
The Attic at Rock Brothers, Ybor City. Visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
Disco Night featuring Almost ABBA and the Shee Gees
Feb. 17, 8 p.m.
Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo. Visit LargoArts.com.
Mania: the ABBA Tribute
Feb. 17, 8 p.m.
Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Ward Davis
Feb. 17, 8 p.m.
Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
Bert Kreischer
Feb. 17, 7 p.m.
Amalie Arena, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Feb. 18
Dancing with the Stars
Feb. 18, 4 and 8 p.m.
Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Paul Thorn
Feb. 18, 8 p.m.
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Mardi Gras Parade and Festival
Feb. 18, 1 to 11 p.m.
Downtown Dunedin. Visit www.MardiGrasDunedin.com.
Shake Baby Shake featuring Lance Lipinsky
Feb. 18, 8 p.m.
Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, Pinellas Park. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
Mike and the Moonpies
Feb. 18, 8 p.m.
Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
Tinsley Ellis
Feb. 18, 8 p.m.
Attic at Rock Brothers, Ybor City. Visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation
Feb. 18, 1 and 4 p.m.
The Straz Center, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org.
“Shakespeare in the Dark II,” Saturday and
Feb. 18-19, 2 and 7 p.m.
Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, Tarpon Springs. Visit tarponarts.org.
Feb. 19
Stayin’ Alive: A Bee Gees Tribute:
Feb. 19, 1 p.m.
Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The Electric Light Orchestra Experience featuring Evil Woman
Feb. 19, 8 p.m.
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Dunedin Concert Band: El Pirate Capitan Jazz
Feb. 19, 3 p.m.
Dunedin Community Center, Dunedin. Visit www.TheDCB.com.
Vandoliers
Feb. 19, 8 p.m.
Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.