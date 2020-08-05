Directed, written and produced by Beyoncé, “Black Is King” is a visual album that tells a story through music and dance and celebrates black culture. The songs create a modern retelling of “The Lion King” and its lessons. It is based on the album “The Lion King: The Gift,” a soundtrack album curated by Beyoncé for the 2019 photorealistic animated remake of “The Lion King.”
“Black Is King” was released globally on July 31 on Disney+.
I’ll admit that I was pretty confused at some parts and had trouble following some of the plot. This is my first time watching a visual album, and I don’t know a whole lot about African culture. I was still able to enjoy it.
I liked how filmmakers presented it. The costumes and effects helped bring the film to life. So did the music and dancing. A couple of my favorite songs were “Brown Skinned Girl” and “Spirit,” which was also in the live action “Lion King.” I also think some symbolism and lyrics were used to represent the story of the Lion King and the struggle for African Americans. It is a story about a king who learns to find his way back to his throne.
I think the casting was great. First, there is Beyoncé herself. She directed, produced, and starred in the movie. There are also many other famous faces. Beyoncé’s husband, mother, and children appear. Kelly Rowland, who was in Destiny’s Child with Beyoncé, also took part. Many good singers are in the film, including Pharrell Williams, Yemi Alade, Salatiel, Jessie Reyez, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Tierra Whack, Mr. Eazi, and Busiswa.
“Black Is King” is entertaining, well-made, and it teaches African Americans to embrace who they are.
Tracey Zumpe offers her thoughts on the visual album.
I make no claims to understand what it means to be African American. I feel that I am not able to fully explain the impact of “Black is King’ on the African American community, especially during the current social/political climate. So, I am probably going to awkwardly stumble through this review — just giving everyone a heads-up.
“Black is King” is a beautiful film: Part ’80s music video, part Christo art installation, part Baz Lurhmann, part Missy Elliot. If that sounds a little overwhelming, well, yeah it is. But it also amazing. I wish I could say I was young and hip to appreciate all the music. Sadly, I’m not. But I do appreciate the richness of the characters, scenery, colors and textures.
Growing up I was fortunate enough to have the experience of attending a few African American church services. Once with a friend and unfortunately — more than once — for a funeral. I have always been struck by the differences from my own experiences growing up Baptist, dignified and repressed, sitting in the back pew. These services were transcendent, with an earthy spirituality you could feel in your bones, built on generations of pain and sacrifice. These services never failed to give me goosebumps and made feel that we really needed some of that in my church. Watching “Black Is King” made me feel that way, too.
“Remember who you are.” This is a universal lesson. Life is a journey, right? Everyone at some point loses track of themselves and if you are lucky, you are reminded of your true self and you find your way back to where you are supposed to be. My favorite part of “Black Is King” is when, in a voiceover, Beyonce directs African Americans to remember where you came from, the Kings and Queens before you. After so much pain and injustice, I am sure it is hard to remember the nobility and rich culture that is their legacy. Perhaps this film is another step towards equality and a reminder, to everyone, of the royalty that walks among us.
B.C. Zumpe is a middle school student, film buff and aspiring writer and director. Tracey Zumpe is an artist, a teacher and a coastal North Carolina resident who moved to Florida for love (and possibly to be closer to Walt Disney World).