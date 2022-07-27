TAMPA — The Weeknd will bring the “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” to the Tampa Bay area Thursday, Aug. 4, 6:30 p.m., at the Raymond James Stadium, 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa.
Tickets start at $29. Visit ticketmaster.com.
The stadium tour got underway July 8 in The Weeknd's hometown of Toronto. The tour includes stops at several U.S. stadiums including Metlife in New York City, Soldier Field in Chicago, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and more.
The tour is produced by Live Nation. This is the first leg of The Weeknd's world tour, with additional dates in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
This 2022 tour marks the first time The Weeknd will be touring his mammoth album “After Hours.” The album’s hit single "Blinding Lights" was named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker's 1960 hit "The Twist." The Weeknd also recently released the highly critically acclaimed album “Dawn FM.”
The tour will see his most ambitious production to date reflecting the creative journey that continues to unfold for both these albums, creating worlds within worlds as we have all been watching unfold in various television performances, music videos and short films bringing these first two pieces of his trilogy to life.
Filtering R&B, pop, and hip-hop through an ambitious widescreen lens, The Weeknd quietly took over popular music and culture on his own terms. As a result, the multi-platinum two-time Grammy Award winner has emerged as one of the most successful and significant artists of the 21st century.