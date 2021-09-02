ST. PETERSBURG — An opening event and awards reception for “Environmentally Engaged” will take place Friday, Sept. 10, 6 p.m., at Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg.
“Environmentally Engaged” is a juried exhibition of handmade fine crafts where artists express ideas about the environment, the impending effects of climate change, and human relationships with the natural world. Through the art, visitors will be challenged to think about their connection to the earth through their actions and, hopefully, be inspired to strive for a more sustainable world. The exhibition will run through Oct. 23.
From across the country, artists created pieces in ceramics, fiber, glass, metal and wood. At the opening reception, people will have the opportunity to meet the talented artists and the show’s judge, Howard Rutherford, art collector, community leader, and co-founder of the St. Petersburg Science Festival.
Artist Lorraine Turner created “Welcome Rain,” a portrait of a black panther in a rain forest. Her techniques include raw appliqué, thread painting and hand embroidery to fashion a colorful 24-inch by 25-inch textile work of art. Turner is a trained animal communicator who donates the proceeds of her sales to funds for endangered animals.
The king of beasts sports a rainbow mane, but this is no hunter’s trophy. The life-sized lion’s head was intricately handcrafted from fibers of the Agave sisalana plant by Swedish-born artist Anne Andersson. In 2020, Andersson’s wild animals set the theme of the Dolce & Gabbana’s Milan Spring/Summer Fashion Show. The set was transformed into an elaborate jungle rainforest featuring a life-sized leopard and jaguar borrowed from the designers’ private collection of Andersson’s work.
For this exhibition, University of Montana art professor Julia Galloway has thrown and painted six ceramic urns, each with an endangered species from Florida. They are part of her nationwide project about America’s endangered species. Sales of her work are donated in part to a local ecological nonprofit.
Free community programming begins with a conversation with artists Kenny Jensen and Casey McDonough who make environmental issues part of their practices — including 14-year-old activist Ryan Moralevitz. Coral reef and bay grass restoration will be the second program, followed by a panel encouraging the public to make a difference by offering solutions for daily life.
“In the ‘Environmentally Engaged’ exhibition, artists express their concerns, hopes and fears in their artwork,” said Tyler Jones, Florida CraftArt’s board president. “This is a great opportunity for the public to learn more about environmental issues by visiting the show and also attending the free educational programming. People will learn how they can make a difference in the outcome of our world by modifying their actions.”
As engaging the community is part of Florida CraftArt’s mission, the public is invited to attend the exhibition and programming free of charge which is made possible with support from the exhibition’s sponsors Kathryn Howd and Edward Rucks, along with David and Becky Ramsey, Regions Bank, the city of St. Petersburg, and Florida’s Division of Arts & Culture.
Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. For information, visit www.FloridaCraftArt.org or call 727-821-7391.