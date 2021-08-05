TAMPA — Reggae band Jah Movement will take the stage Friday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $13 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com or call 813-971-0666.
Since the launch of the Jah Movement in May 2015, the outfit has effectively conquered the Florida Circuit and won the hearts of many fans young and old. Some of their accolades include being a winner of Creative Loafing’s 2019, 2018, and 2016 Best Reggae Band in the Tampa Bay area. In 2016 and 2017, they were named second place winners of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Best Local Entertainment.
Jah Movement is made up of some of the best musicians in the Southwest Florida region. Jah Movement has a glorifying sound where the individual talents of each member come together and add their style of talent to music.
Damie Caines, former lead vocalist of popular band Democracy, provides his unique sounds. Shantel Norman, who is one of the most popular female vocalists in southwest Florida, can sing any genre of music. She has won many awards because of her talents.
Founded in May of 2015, JMRB has established a well-known name and reputation throughout Florida. With a passion for performing live for different audiences of different ages, the band comes equipped with not only some of the best live reggae music, but also adding their own touch of R&B, soul and funk music. Audiences never know what popular songs they will pull out the box at each show.
JMRB released their debut EP album called “The Movement.” Released on the band’s one-year anniversary date in May 2016, the EP sold more than 500 copies the night of the album release party.
JMRB has had the opportunity to open for many popular reggae artists, such as Ky-Mani Marley, Inner Circle, and Black Uhuru.