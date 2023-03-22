ST. PETERSBURG — Break out your deerstalker cap for freeFall Theatre’s production of Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” running March 25 through April 23, at the theater, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
Tickets range from $45 to $55 and can be purchased online at freefalltheatre.com.
Ludwig, the comedic genius responsible for “Lend Me a Tenor,” transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic “The Hound of the Baskervilles” into a murderously funny adventure. Sherlock Holmes is on the case. The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one. To find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir.
Reminiscent of “The 39 Steps” or “A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder,” “Baskerville” is the perfect show for the whole family to enjoy.
Eric Davis and Matthew McGee will play Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson in the freeFall production. McGee last appeared at freeFall in “I Love to Eat” as celebrity chef James Beard. Davis has not appeared onstage at freeFall since 2019 when he played Richard the Lionheart in the acclaimed “The Lion in Winter.” Joining Davis and McGee are freeFall favorites Kelly Pekar, Robert Teasdale, and James Putnam in his freeFall debut. Pekar, Teasdale and Putnam play over 40 roles between them, including Sir Henry Baskerville, Mrs. Hudson and Inspector Lestrade.
The design team for freeFall’s “Baskerville” includes set design by Hansen Scenic, lighting design by Jo Averill-Snell, costume design by Deborah Lastinger with video and sound design by freeFall artistic director Eric Davis. Sara DelBeato is the production stage manager.
Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. All matinees at freeFall are at 2 p.m. and all evening performances are at 7 p.m.