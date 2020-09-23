Movie review: '#Alive'

Isolation, quarantine and physical distancing: The words refer to simple concepts, really, but 2020 has gone to extreme lengths to make sure everyone in every part of the world understands the basic practices that can slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect vulnerable members of society and those at an elevated risk of getting sick. In case you have been living beneath a rock for the last six months, here is how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines these terms:
• Physical distancing, also called “social distancing,” means keeping a safe space between yourself and other people who are not from your household.
• Isolation keeps someone who is infected with the virus away from others, even in their home.
• Quarantine keeps someone who might have been exposed to the virus away from others.
Physical distancing, wearing face masks, washing hands frequently and thoroughly, and resisting the urge to touch your face are all everyday preventive actions that can reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Why is this PSA part of a movie review? Because “#Alive,” like many modern zombie films, is a hyperbolic metaphor for a real-world pandemic. The South Korean zombie film directed by Cho Il-hyung was released June 24 in parts of Southeast Asia. It made its global debut Sept. 8 on Netflix. There was little hype to support the Netflix premiere, which is surprising considering the fact that one of the most successful and critically acclaimed zombie films of the last decade also came from South Korean filmmakers. While “#Alive” delivers a strong story with well-developed characters, it doesn’t cover any new territory. It’s good, but it’s not “Train to Busan” good.
The film hits the ground running when a young man wakes up one morning and finds chaos in the streets outside the apartment complex where he lives with his parents and his sister. His family is absent, having gone out for the morning to run unspecified errands. Like many others, they are caught up in the events happening all over the city.
Over the next few hours, the young man witnesses society rapidly unraveling as a virus sweeps through the community, turning its victims into vicious monsters that attack and cannibalize all those around them. The grisly scenes he watches from his remote vantage point — either from his balcony overlooking the street below or on his television through sporadic news reports — keep the threat distant for some time. His neighbor eventually brings the horror into his apartment, forcing him to confront the danger face to face.
The film stars Yoo Ah-in as Oh Joon-woo, the young man left alone by his family. Joon-woo is a gamer with a slacker attitude. He is socially awkward and ill-prepared to face any crisis. Park Shin-hye stars as Kim Yoo-bin, who — realizing Joon-woo lacks the skills to survive — reaches out to form a strategic alliance.
“#Alive” is divided into three distinct acts. The first act focuses on Joon-woo’s extended period of isolation. His father’s final message to him becomes his mantra: He must survive. His lack of resources and his gradual realization that his family will never come home prove to be a more immediate threat than the zombies. Just as he reaches a breaking point, he discovers he is not alone. The second act revolves around the growing connection between Joon-woo and Shin-hye, who lives in another apartment complex across from his. Though distance separates them, they quickly develop ways to communicate and even share supplies.
The third act brings the two together in an ambitious attempt to find a more secure shelter. Their gambit, however, introduces them to a new danger. That unexpected tangent results in one of the most attention-grabbing scenes in the film. Sadly, it plays out a little too quickly. At a runtime of just under 100 minutes, the entire experience feels rushed. Il-hyung maintains a frantic pace throughout the film, accentuating action while limiting any real sense of suspense. The zombie skirmishes are all well executed, but only a few extended confrontations build up enough tension to put viewers on the edge of their seat.
By the way: These are not the crypt-crawling, lethargic, shambling zombie variety of George A. Romero films. They are the fast-moving, pop-n-lock Spring-heeled Jack strain, similar to zombies featured in films such as “28 Days Later” and “World War Z.” It’s as if the virus only infects practitioners of parkour.
What “#Alive” does best – whether it is intentional or not – is take advantage of the fact that many people are practicing isolation to some degree. The pandemic has deprived us of our perceived invulnerability and given us reason to question what risks are acceptable. Many have developed an aversion to crowded public gatherings. Our empathy for these characters is a foregone conclusion, because we’ve recently experienced the dread that comes when the pantry is looking empty and a trip to the grocery store could bring us into contact with an asymptomatic COVID-19 carrier.
Hey — at least there aren’t throngs of zombies patrolling the shopping center parking lots. Not yet, anyway. Maybe in 2021.